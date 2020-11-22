MOULTRIE [mdash]Marion Wayne Tucker, 76, of Moultrie, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Julian Griner and Rev. Wayne Woods officiating. Born August 4, 1944 in Mou…