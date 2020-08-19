ATLANTA - The Corky Kell Classic will now play its nine-game schedule at nine locations over a four-day period beginning Sept. 2.
The games still will be televised by CBS46 or Peachtree TV.
Corky Kell executive director Dave Hunter said that after getting advice from the medical community, it was decided that it was better not to play multiple games at one site.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-running event was scheduled to take place at four locations, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the final five games were to be held.
Those games had been moved to Mill Creek Stadium before the most recent decision to hold nine games at nine sites.
Carver of Atlanta will open the event on Sept. 2 at Cherokee in a 5:30 p.m. game, with Mays at West Forsyth to follow 10 minutes after the first game ends.
Carrollton has replaced Tucker, whose school district, DeKalb County, canceled all September games. Carrollton will play Collins Hill.
The games were to be at West Forsyth, Dacula, Walton and Mill Creek.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
5:30 p.m. - Carver at Cherokee
10 minutes after first game - Mays at West Forsyth
Thursday, Sept. 3
5:30 p.m. - Brookwood at Dacula
10 minutes after first game - McEachern at North Gwinnett
Friday, Sept. 4
5:30 p.m. - Kell at Walton
10 minutes after first game - Parkview at Mill Creek
Saturday, Sept. 5
11 a.m. - Carrollton at Collins Hill
10 minutes after first game - Lowndes at Archer
10 minutes after second game - Denmark at GAC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.