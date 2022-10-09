It appeared to be an insurmountable lead for the New York Mets in the National League East Division race in mid-summer.
With the way the Atlanta Braves were sputtering to start the season and trailing the first-place Mets by 10.5 games on June 1, no one would have judged the most skeptical of Braves fans in thinking another division title was not in the cards.
But the Braves methodically reeled in the division leaders over the past couple of months. The Braves' weekend sweep over the Mets followed by a win over the Florida Marlins eventually led to the team's fifth straight National League East Division championship.
It was an unlikely title run for the Braves, who are sporting a 77-33 record after starting 24-27.
This was the most important division championship during this current run under manager Brian Snitker, especially when considering the recent rules change regarding teams tied atop the division standings at the end of the season.
No longer will there be a possible game 163, which was ridiculous to begin with. The teams play 19 games during the regular season, and it should be enough to determine who is the division champ. The current rules state that whoever holds the advantage in the season series is now awarded the tiebreaker. The sweep over the Mets improved the Braves' season series record to 10-9.
The Braves' reward for another division title means a bye into the National League Division Series. They didn’t have to start the postseason on Friday, just two days after their final regular season game. They won't have to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team with the best record in baseball and prohibitive favorite to win the World Series, until the National League Championship Series.
It also allows rookie phenom Spencer Strider to continue to heal from an oblique injury. While his return is still not guaranteed, the extended rest provides Strider a better opportunity to fully heal and pitch for the first time since Sept. 18.
He is a potential wild card for the pitching staff and provides Snitker various options come playoff time. His 2.67 ERA provides the Braves a viable option to start, and his high strikeout rate (202 in 131.2 innings) gives the Braves a strikeout weapon in the bullpen.
The Braves are a dangerous team and playing just as well as any other playoff participant. The sweep over the Mets, fifth straight region title and bye into the N.L.D.S. solidified their status as a contender with a legit shot at becoming baseball's first repeat championship since 2000.
