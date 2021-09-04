PREP FOOTBALL=
Appling County 41, South Effingham 10
Armuchee 21, Coosa 7
Athens Academy 42, Augusta Christian 27
Athens Christian 54, Oglethorpe County 32
Augusta Prep 51, Glascock County 12
Beaufort, S.C. 33, Benedictine Military 23
Bethlehem Christian Academy 56, Cross Keys 0
Bleckley County 35, South Atlanta 18
Blountstown, Fla. 48, Lanier County 27
Bremen 39, Pepperell 32
Brentwood 35, Briarwood 13
Burke County 27, Richmond Hill 26
Callaway 23, Hardaway 14
Calvary Day 47, Frederica 14
Cambridge 21, North Oconee 19
Camden County 46, Inlet Grove, Fla. 21
Campbell 56, Berkmar 0
Carrollton 48, Jonesboro 7
Central-Carrollton 49, Towers 6
Charlton County 40, Long County 0
Chattahoochee 41, Northview 8
Cherokee Bluff 59, East Forsyth 0
Cherokee Christian 35, Creekside Christian Academy 0
Chestatee 41, Union County 28
Christian Heritage 34, King's Ridge 32
Coffee 34, Houston County 10
Collins Hill 37, Greenville Christian, Miss. 22
Colquitt County 28, Cedar Grove 19
Columbia 18, Arabia Mountain 13
Cook 24, Pelham 20
Creekside 27, Westlake 20
Creekview 48, Woodstock 0
D.W. Daniel, S.C. 41, Duluth 19
Darlington 35, St. Francis 14
Decatur 48, Greater Atlanta Christian 14
Denmark 8, Shiloh 0
Dodge County 30, West Laurens 22
Douglas County 9, Dutchtown 0
East Coweta 24, Norcross 0
East Jackson 28, Banks County 0
East Laurens 41, Bryan County 6
Emanuel County Institute 17, Vidalia 14
Evans 22, Harlem 20
First Presbyterian Day 28, Brookstone 7
Fitzgerald 35, Turner County 12
Franklin County 38, East Hall 21
Gatewood 40, Trinity Christian-Dublin 16
Gilmer 34, Murray County 21
Glynn Academy 35, Winder-Barrow 14
Grayson 42, Alpharetta 6
Greenbrier 34, Lakeside-Evans 31
Greene County 48, Twiggs County 40
Haralson County 14, Bowdon 10
Hart County 48, North Hall 37
Hawkinsville 42, Baconton 0
Heard County 22, Manchester 7
Hebron Christian Academy 34, Woodland Cartersville 24
Hephzibah 30, Screven County 28
Holy Innocents' 31, Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 0
Horizon Christian 52, Unity Christian 0
Hughes 38, Harrison 14
Irwin County 52, Monroe 26
Islands 19, Johnson-Savannah 7
Jeff Davis 39, Jenkins 7
Jefferson 45, Southside, S.C. 0
John Milledge 41, Pinewood Christian 6
Johns Creek def. Heritage-Conyers, forfeit
Johnson County 42, Wilkinson County 14
Kennesaw Mountain 22, Allatoona 21
LaFayette 35, Gordon Lee 17
Lamar County 13, Jackson 0
Lambert 38, Meadowcreek 7
Landmark Christian 35, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21
Lassiter 43, South Cobb 28
Lee County 60, East Ridge, Fla. 0
Lincoln County 23, Westside-Augusta 17
Lithia Springs 28, Southwest DeKalb 20
Loganville 28, Forsyth Central 24
Lovett 32, Washington 6
Lowndes 58, Lake Gibson, Fla. 47
Luella 40, Rutland 13
Maclay, Fla. 34, Brookwood School 27
Madison County 29, Apalachee 17
Marietta 42, McEachern 21
Marion County 12, Taylor County 7
McDonough 19, Woodland Stockbridge 6
McIntosh 34, Fayette County 28
Mill Creek 35, Dacula 7
Miller Grove 35, Therrell 13
Monroe Area 30, Morgan County 0
Montgomery County 45, Treutlen 12
Morrow 37, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7
Mount Vernon 35, Mt. Paran Christian 14
Mount de Sales 38, Southwest Macon 16
Mountain View 28, Lanier 20
Mt. Pisgah Christian 41, Walker 12
Murphy, N.C. 58, GA Force 14
New Hampstead 51, Savannah 0
New Manchester 20, Hiram 6
Newton 27, Eastside 7
North Atlanta 37, Maynard Jackson 2
North Augusta, S.C. 28, Grovetown 19
North Forsyth 42, Dalton 10
North Gwinnett 34, Parkview 27
North Murray 31, Northwest Whitfield 30
Northside-Columbus 62, Spencer 6
Northside-Warner Robins def. Howard, forfeit
Oconee County 21, Clarke Central 2
Pacelli Catholic 17, Central-Macon 7
Pataula Charter 30, Flint River 7
Paulding County 38, Chapel Hill 30
Peachtree Ridge 10, Discovery 0
Pebblebrook 40, Hapeville 20
Piedmont 41, John Hancock 22
Pierce County 38, Claxton 0
Pinecrest 56, Community Christian 6
Pope 30, Kell 24
Prince Avenue Christian 69, Providence Christian 14
Putnam County 49, Monticello 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 40, Lakeview Academy 3
Redan 12, Lakeside-DeKalb 7
Ringgold 44, Ridgeland 0
River Ridge 22, Etowah 7
Riverdale 7, Drew 6
Riverside Military Academy 32, Druid Hills 26
Riverwood 34, North Springs 7
Rome 27, Cherokee 7
Sandy Creek 35, Newnan 34
Savannah Christian Prep 47, Valwood 7
Schley County 35, Wilcox County 0
Seminole County 18, Headland, Ala. 15
Sequoyah 37, Cass 23
Sonoraville 32, Fannin County 0
South Forsyth 42, Dawson County 17
South Gwinnett 32, Central Gwinnett 0
Southeast Bulloch 24, Telfair County 0
Southeast Whitfield 48, Gordon Central 22
Southland 16, Deerfield-Windsor 14
Southwest Georgia Academy 21, Macon-East, Ala. 20
Spalding 27, Ola 17
Sprayberry 33, Wheeler 0
St. Pius X 24, Blessed Trinity 17
Stephens County 29, Jackson County 12
Stephenson 30, MLK Jr. 0
Stratford 49, Westfield 14
Swainsboro 15, Statesboro 10
Thomas County Central 50, Lake Placid, Fla. 6
Thomas Jefferson 34, Memorial Day 0
Thomasville 26, Cairo 21
Tift County 29, Banneker 15
Tiftarea 29, Bulloch 21
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 56, Fellowship Christian School 20
Trion 28, Model 7
Union Grove 21, Starr's Mill 14
Upson-Lee 29, Harris County 28
Veterans 43, Jones County 42, OT
Walnut Grove 13, Social Circle 6
Ware County 41, Baldwin 20
Warren County 35, Butler 6
Washington-Wilkes 45, Cross Creek 6
Wesleyan 29, Douglass 7
Westminster 31, Pace Academy 21
Westside-Macon 17, Central-Macon 7
Wheeler County 42, Portal 16
White County 20, Pickens 7
Whitefield Academy 28, North Cobb Christian 18
Whitewater 44, Locust Grove 6
Windsor 58, Holy Spirit 0
Woodward Academy 14, Marist 9
Worth County 34, Americus Sumter 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexander vs. Cartersville, ccd.
Aucilla Christian, Fla. vs. Fullington, ccd.
Berrien vs. Bacon County, ccd.
Brookwood vs. Walton, ccd.
Camden County vs. Beacon Hill, Va., ccd.
Clarkston vs. McNair, ccd.
Duluth vs. Stone Mountain, ccd.
Eagle's Landing Christian vs. Rabun County, ccd.
Eagle's Landing vs. Lovejoy, ccd.
Early County vs. Mitchell County, ccd.
Gainesville vs. Flowery Branch, ppd.
Griffin vs. Peach County, ccd.
Loganville Christian vs. Strong Rock Christian, ccd.
Mays vs. Midtown, ccd.
Mundy's Mill vs. Rockdale County, ccd.
Tattnall Square vs. ACE Charter, ccd.
Terrell County vs. Atkinson County, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.