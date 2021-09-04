PREP FOOTBALL=

Appling County 41, South Effingham 10

Armuchee 21, Coosa 7

Athens Academy 42, Augusta Christian 27

Athens Christian 54, Oglethorpe County 32

Augusta Prep 51, Glascock County 12

Beaufort, S.C. 33, Benedictine Military 23

Bethlehem Christian Academy 56, Cross Keys 0

Bleckley County 35, South Atlanta 18

Blountstown, Fla. 48, Lanier County 27

Bremen 39, Pepperell 32

Brentwood 35, Briarwood 13

Burke County 27, Richmond Hill 26

Callaway 23, Hardaway 14

Calvary Day 47, Frederica 14

Cambridge 21, North Oconee 19

Camden County 46, Inlet Grove, Fla. 21

Campbell 56, Berkmar 0

Carrollton 48, Jonesboro 7

Central-Carrollton 49, Towers 6

Charlton County 40, Long County 0

Chattahoochee 41, Northview 8

Cherokee Bluff 59, East Forsyth 0

Cherokee Christian 35, Creekside Christian Academy 0

Chestatee 41, Union County 28

Christian Heritage 34, King's Ridge 32

Coffee 34, Houston County 10

Collins Hill 37, Greenville Christian, Miss. 22

Colquitt County 28, Cedar Grove 19

Columbia 18, Arabia Mountain 13

Cook 24, Pelham 20

Creekside 27, Westlake 20

Creekview 48, Woodstock 0

D.W. Daniel, S.C. 41, Duluth 19

Darlington 35, St. Francis 14

Decatur 48, Greater Atlanta Christian 14

Denmark 8, Shiloh 0

Dodge County 30, West Laurens 22

Douglas County 9, Dutchtown 0

East Coweta 24, Norcross 0

East Jackson 28, Banks County 0

East Laurens 41, Bryan County 6

Emanuel County Institute 17, Vidalia 14

Evans 22, Harlem 20

First Presbyterian Day 28, Brookstone 7

Fitzgerald 35, Turner County 12

Franklin County 38, East Hall 21

Gatewood 40, Trinity Christian-Dublin 16

Gilmer 34, Murray County 21

Glynn Academy 35, Winder-Barrow 14

Grayson 42, Alpharetta 6

Greenbrier 34, Lakeside-Evans 31

Greene County 48, Twiggs County 40

Haralson County 14, Bowdon 10

Hart County 48, North Hall 37

Hawkinsville 42, Baconton 0

Heard County 22, Manchester 7

Hebron Christian Academy 34, Woodland Cartersville 24

Hephzibah 30, Screven County 28

Holy Innocents' 31, Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 0

Horizon Christian 52, Unity Christian 0

Hughes 38, Harrison 14

Irwin County 52, Monroe 26

Islands 19, Johnson-Savannah 7

Jeff Davis 39, Jenkins 7

Jefferson 45, Southside, S.C. 0

John Milledge 41, Pinewood Christian 6

Johns Creek def. Heritage-Conyers, forfeit

Johnson County 42, Wilkinson County 14

Kennesaw Mountain 22, Allatoona 21

LaFayette 35, Gordon Lee 17

Lamar County 13, Jackson 0

Lambert 38, Meadowcreek 7

Landmark Christian 35, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21

Lassiter 43, South Cobb 28

Lee County 60, East Ridge, Fla. 0

Lincoln County 23, Westside-Augusta 17

Lithia Springs 28, Southwest DeKalb 20

Loganville 28, Forsyth Central 24

Lovett 32, Washington 6

Lowndes 58, Lake Gibson, Fla. 47

Luella 40, Rutland 13

Maclay, Fla. 34, Brookwood School 27

Madison County 29, Apalachee 17

Marietta 42, McEachern 21

Marion County 12, Taylor County 7

McDonough 19, Woodland Stockbridge 6

McIntosh 34, Fayette County 28

Mill Creek 35, Dacula 7

Miller Grove 35, Therrell 13

Monroe Area 30, Morgan County 0

Montgomery County 45, Treutlen 12

Morrow 37, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

Mount Vernon 35, Mt. Paran Christian 14

Mount de Sales 38, Southwest Macon 16

Mountain View 28, Lanier 20

Mt. Pisgah Christian 41, Walker 12

Murphy, N.C. 58, GA Force 14

New Hampstead 51, Savannah 0

New Manchester 20, Hiram 6

Newton 27, Eastside 7

North Atlanta 37, Maynard Jackson 2

North Augusta, S.C. 28, Grovetown 19

North Forsyth 42, Dalton 10

North Gwinnett 34, Parkview 27

North Murray 31, Northwest Whitfield 30

Northside-Columbus 62, Spencer 6

Northside-Warner Robins def. Howard, forfeit

Oconee County 21, Clarke Central 2

Pacelli Catholic 17, Central-Macon 7

Pataula Charter 30, Flint River 7

Paulding County 38, Chapel Hill 30

Peachtree Ridge 10, Discovery 0

Pebblebrook 40, Hapeville 20

Piedmont 41, John Hancock 22

Pierce County 38, Claxton 0

Pinecrest 56, Community Christian 6

Pope 30, Kell 24

Prince Avenue Christian 69, Providence Christian 14

Putnam County 49, Monticello 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 40, Lakeview Academy 3

Redan 12, Lakeside-DeKalb 7

Ringgold 44, Ridgeland 0

River Ridge 22, Etowah 7

Riverdale 7, Drew 6

Riverside Military Academy 32, Druid Hills 26

Riverwood 34, North Springs 7

Rome 27, Cherokee 7

Sandy Creek 35, Newnan 34

Savannah Christian Prep 47, Valwood 7

Schley County 35, Wilcox County 0

Seminole County 18, Headland, Ala. 15

Sequoyah 37, Cass 23

Sonoraville 32, Fannin County 0

South Forsyth 42, Dawson County 17

South Gwinnett 32, Central Gwinnett 0

Southeast Bulloch 24, Telfair County 0

Southeast Whitfield 48, Gordon Central 22

Southland 16, Deerfield-Windsor 14

Southwest Georgia Academy 21, Macon-East, Ala. 20

Spalding 27, Ola 17

Sprayberry 33, Wheeler 0

St. Pius X 24, Blessed Trinity 17

Stephens County 29, Jackson County 12

Stephenson 30, MLK Jr. 0

Stratford 49, Westfield 14

Swainsboro 15, Statesboro 10

Thomas County Central 50, Lake Placid, Fla. 6

Thomas Jefferson 34, Memorial Day 0

Thomasville 26, Cairo 21

Tift County 29, Banneker 15

Tiftarea 29, Bulloch 21

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 56, Fellowship Christian School 20

Trion 28, Model 7

Union Grove 21, Starr's Mill 14

Upson-Lee 29, Harris County 28

Veterans 43, Jones County 42, OT

Walnut Grove 13, Social Circle 6

Ware County 41, Baldwin 20

Warren County 35, Butler 6

Washington-Wilkes 45, Cross Creek 6

Wesleyan 29, Douglass 7

Westminster 31, Pace Academy 21

Westside-Macon 17, Central-Macon 7

Wheeler County 42, Portal 16

White County 20, Pickens 7

Whitefield Academy 28, North Cobb Christian 18

Whitewater 44, Locust Grove 6

Windsor 58, Holy Spirit 0

Woodward Academy 14, Marist 9

Worth County 34, Americus Sumter 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexander vs. Cartersville, ccd.

Aucilla Christian, Fla. vs. Fullington, ccd.

Berrien vs. Bacon County, ccd.

Brookwood vs. Walton, ccd.

Camden County vs. Beacon Hill, Va., ccd.

Clarkston vs. McNair, ccd.

Duluth vs. Stone Mountain, ccd.

Eagle's Landing Christian vs. Rabun County, ccd.

Eagle's Landing vs. Lovejoy, ccd.

Early County vs. Mitchell County, ccd.

Gainesville vs. Flowery Branch, ppd.

Griffin vs. Peach County, ccd.

Loganville Christian vs. Strong Rock Christian, ccd.

Mays vs. Midtown, ccd.

Mundy's Mill vs. Rockdale County, ccd.

Tattnall Square vs. ACE Charter, ccd.

Terrell County vs. Atkinson County, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

