PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrews, N.C. 62, North Georgia 0

Appling County 35, Moore Haven, Fla. 17

Archer 20, Shiloh 18

Augusta Prep 27, Bulloch 20

Bethesda Academy def. Cross, S.C., forfeit

Bleckley County 33, West Laurens 0

Bremen 14, Gordon Lee 7

Brooks County 26, Bainbridge 18

Brookstone 33, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 10

Brookstone 33, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 10

Brunswick 49, Islands 0

Bryan County 28, Portal 24

Buford 44, Carver-Atlanta 16

Burke County 28, Oconee County 21, OT

Cairo 27, Pelham 14

Calhoun 40, Sonoraville 7

Calvary Day 48, Liberty County 27

Camden County 48, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines, Fla. 21

Carroll-Ozark, Ala. 33, Seminole County 3

Carrollton 48, Jenkins 0

Cartersville 49, Heritage-Conyers 0

Cedar Shoals 35, Walnut Grove 28

Central Gwinnett 48, Miller Grove 42, 3OT

Central-Carrollton 27, Northgate 17

Chamblee 55, Riverwood 23

Chattahoochee County 61, Taylor County 7

Chattooga 28, Murray County 7

Cherokee Bluff 42, Chestatee 21

Clinch County 55, Bacon County 13

Coahulla Creek 35, Ridgeland 14

Coffee 65, Salem 0

Columbus 33, Shaw 20

Commerce 28, Lincoln County 12

Coosa 31, Towns County 14

Creekview 24, Allatoona 22

Dade County 14, Swain County, N.C. 0

Dalton 28, Lassiter 3

Darlington 41, Northwest Whitfield 33

Denmark 17, Pebblebrook 14

Dougherty 46, Terrell County 6

Douglas County 31, Alexander 14

Dunwoody 48, Northview 0

Dutchtown 14, Warner Robins 7

Early County 40, Baconton 6

East Coweta 49, Lowndes 34

East Forsyth 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

East Jackson 35, Franklin County 17

Eastside 42, Ola 14

Elbert County 32, Washington-Wilkes 20

Fannin County 56, Murphy, N.C. 30

Georgia Military 54, Riverside Military Academy 12

Grovetown 49, Jefferson County 27

Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 21

Hardaway 23, Harris County 20

Harlem 27, Aquinas 20

Hart County 31, St. Francis 7

Heritage School 51, Cross Keys 0

Hillgrove 29, Campbell 7

Hiram 41, Drew 7

Howard 14, Pike County 3

Hughes 65, New Manchester 0

Irwin County 28, Rockmart 14

Johns Creek 27, Chattahoochee 20

Johnson County 34, East Laurens 6

Johnson-Savannah 35, Beach 17

Jonesboro 34, Forest Park 0

Kennesaw Mountain 45, Harrison 23

King's Ridge 48, Walker 18

Lamar County 42, Jackson 16

Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20

Lee County 51, Lake Gibson, Fla. 0

Lovett 13, McDonough 3

Macon County 31, Greenville 21

Manchester 54, Marion County 3

Marist 21, Blessed Trinity 17

Mays 35, Chapel Hill 23

McEachern 51, Tucker 20

McIntosh 23, Landmark Christian 14

McIntosh County Academy 18, Lanier County 10

Memorial Day 42, Notre Dame Academy 13

Metter 12, Dublin 0

Mill Creek 52, Cedar Grove 36

Model 31, Trion 27

Monroe 62, Randolph-Clay 6

Monroe Area 37, Morgan County 13

Mount Vernon 35, Tattnall Square 34

Mountain View 57, Lanier 3

Mt. Paran Christian 41, KIPP Atlanta 0

Norcross 37, Discovery 0

North Cobb Christian 40, Therrell 13

North Forsyth 14, Jackson County 3

North Gwinnett 27, Duluth 7

North Hall 69, East Hall 0

North Oconee 42, Madison County 0

North Paulding 55, Pope 7

North Springs 37, Midtown 0

Northside-Warner Robins 20, North Cobb 17, OT

Oglethorpe County 34, Greene County 33

Osborne 62, Clarkston 16

Pace Academy 31, Woodland Stockbridge 0

Parkview 38, St. Pius X 21

Peachtree Ridge 46, Berkmar 6

Perry 35, Peach County 7

Pickens 24, Christian Heritage 22

Pierce County 48, Charlton County 13

Prince Avenue Christian 30, Eagle's Landing Christian 15

Providence Christian 36, Athens Christian 19

Rabun County 42, Heard County 13

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 21, Arden Christ School, N.C. 14

Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 27

River Ridge 44, Woodstock 0

Sandy Creek 33, Collins Hill 17

Savannah Christian Prep 45, Savannah Country Day 6

Screven County 7, Jenkins County 6

Sequoyah 18, Etowah 7

South Forsyth 41, Clarke Central 34

Southeast Bulloch 23, Tattnall County 9

Southeast Whitfield 28, Armuchee 21

Southwest DeKalb 55, Redan 6

Southwest Georgia Academy 21, Southland 7

Starr's Mill 25, LaGrange 24, OT

Stephens County 53, White County 14

Stockbridge 49, Hampton 2

Strom Thurmond, S.C. 29, Evans 21

Swainsboro 41, Emanuel County Institute 12

Telfair County 48, Montgomery County 23

Temple 35, Pepperell 28

Terrell Academy 42, Pataula Charter 8

Thomas Jefferson 54, Glascock County 20

Thomasville 28, Tift County 7

Thomson 15, Laney 14

Toombs County 43, Treutlen 0

Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 30, Augusta Christian 22

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 20, Riverdale 15

Union Grove 27, Eagle's Landing 0

Unity Christian 50, Praise 18

Upson-Lee 29, Haralson County 15

Valdosta 56, Coral Glades, Fla. 0

Valwood 40, Robert Toombs 28

Victory Baptist 48, Horizon Christian 19

Villa Rica 42, Tri-Cities 13

Walton 30, Marietta 17

Washington County 43, Glenn Hills 7

Wayne County 28, Statesboro 7

West Forsyth 34, Cherokee 7

Westminster 31, Centennial 7

Westover 35, Turner County 30

Wheeler 20, North Atlanta 13

Wilcox County 52, Tiftarea 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Walker vs. South Atlanta, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

