Alexander 31, Dalton 28
Alpharetta 45, Woodstock 12
Appling County 69, Long County 12
Arabia Mountain 40, Mays 28
Augusta Christian 28, Trion 21
Baldwin 19, West Laurens 13
Berkmar 20, Lakeside-DeKalb 14
Bleckley County 30, Lamar County 0
Blessed Trinity 35, Calhoun 21
Briarwood 20, Westfield 20 (tie)
Brooks County 44, Lanier County 0
Brookwood School 49, Edmund Burke 20
Brunswick 38, Statesboro 18
Bulloch 49, Trinity Christian-Dublin 15
Burke County 35, Harlem 14
Cairo 41, Monroe 18
Carrollton 56, Paulding County 0
Cartersville 51, Hiram 26
Cass 28, Woodland Cartersville 9
Cedar Grove 33, Greater Atlanta Christian 6
Cedartown 44, Northwest Whitfield 8
Central Fellowship 42, Pataula Charter 14
Central-Macon 34, Upson-Lee 27
Chapel Hill 19, Grady 14
Chattooga 25, Coosa 6
Christian Heritage 35, Walker 0
Clarke Central 30, Walnut Grove 7
Clinch County 21, Turner County 13
Columbus 48, Spencer 15
Commerce 55, Towns County 7
Cook 30, Berrien 3
Creekside Christian Academy 54, Augusta Prep 0
Crisp 54, Westminster-Augusta 14
Dacula 50, Habersham Central 14
Darlington 30, Mt. Paran Christian 27
Dawson County 35, Gilmer 0
Denmark 52, Lambert 14
Dodge County 58, Monticello 0
Dooly County 13, Hawkinsville 12
Douglas County 15, South Paulding 12
Dublin 35, Wilcox County 28
Duluth 40, North Clayton 0
Dutchtown 35, Eagle's Landing 7
East Coweta 39, Pebblebrook 14
East Laurens 40, Baconton 6
Eastside 7, Loganville 3
Fayette County 27, McDonough 6
Fellowship Christian School 63, Dunwoody 0
First Presbyterian Day 24, Tattnall Square 7
Fitzgerald 42, Early County 7
Flowery Branch 42, North Oconee 35, 2OT
Forsyth Central 28, North Forsyth 27
Franklin County 29, Stephens County 28
Frederica 55, Memorial Day 0
Gatewood 16, Southland 7
George Walton 27, Athens Christian 22
Georgia Military 47, Crawford County 19
Glascock County 42, John Hancock 0
Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 3
Gordon Lee 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 7
Harris County 28, Northgate 21
Heritage-Catoosa 28, Central-Carrollton 27
Heritage-Conyers 22, Lakeside-Evans 7
Holy Innocents' 42, Providence Christian 12
Hughes 31, North Atlanta 17
Irwin County 50, Atkinson County 6
Islands 38, Beach 8
Jackson 21, Americus Sumter 14
Jackson County 43, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Jefferson 49, Cedar Shoals 0
Jefferson County 42, Oglethorpe County 7
Jenkins 40, Groves 6
Johnson County 28, Montgomery County 13
Jones County 51, Locust Grove 8
Jonesboro 59, Forest Park 0
Kell 47, Osborne 10
Kennesaw Mountain 30, South Cobb 22
LaFayette 33, Ringgold 29
Lakeview Academy 14, King's Ridge 6
Lanier 37, Central Gwinnett 7
Lincoln County 36, Social Circle 20
Lithia Springs 29, Maynard Jackson 6
Loganville Christian 34, Bethlehem Christian Academy 7
Lovett 26, KIPP Atlanta 0
Macon County 28, Schley County 7
Marietta 42, North Paulding 37
Mary Persons 41, Pike County 9
McEachern 44, Campbell 7
Milton 38, Etowah 0
Model 27, Dade County 0
Monroe Area 42, East Jackson 13
Mount Vernon 42, Hebron Christian Academy 3
Mount de Sales 17, Stratford 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 35, Chamblee 14
Murray County 27, Sonoraville 24
New Hampstead 61, Savannah 0
Norcross 23, Mill Creek 20, 2OT
North Cobb 33, Harrison 14
North Cobb Christian 35, Bowdon 20
North Hall 33, Lumpkin County 10
Northside-Warner Robins 43, Luella 9
Oconee County 30, Hart County 7
Ola 38, Union Grove 28
Peach County 14, Crisp County 13
Pelham 24, Miller County 6
Piedmont 28, Thomas Jefferson 7
Pierce County 49, Brantley County 7
Pinewood Christian 38, St. Andrew's 0
Pope 28, Wheeler 21
Prince Avenue Christian 41, Athens Academy 7
Rabun County 42, Columbia Academy, Tenn. 6
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 55, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 20
Richmond Academy 33, Hephzibah 13
Richmond Hill 45, Effingham County 14
River Ridge 20, Creekview 17, OT
Rockmart 45, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14
Rome 14, East Paulding 3
Roswell 35, Cherokee 28
Salem 36, Rockdale County 2
Seminole County 35, Randolph-Clay 0
Southwest DeKalb 13, MLK Jr. 8
Southwest Georgia Academy 42, Valwood 30
Sprayberry 49, Lassiter 9
Stephenson 19, Miller Grove 7
Stone Mountain 48, Northview 41
Strong Rock Christian 28, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Taylor County 47, Central-Talbotton 0
Temple 34, Heard County 28, OT
Thomas County Central 26, Westover 25
Thomas Heyward Academy, S.C. 40, Bethesda Academy 7
Thomasville 56, Worth County 28
Thomson 64, Cross Creek 6
Tift County 29, Perry 10
Toombs County 35, Bacon County 28, 2OT
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 20, Whitefield Academy 12
Troup County 16, Shaw 12
Union County 19, Banks County 7
Unity Christian 58, Johnson Ferry Christian 0
Valdosta 41, Westside, Fla. 0
Vidalia 42, Jeff Davis 18
Villa Rica 48, North Springs 14
Walton 24, Hillgrove 15
Ware County 24, Coffee 14
Washington 51, Therrell 14
Washington-Wilkes def. Greene County, forfeit
Wayne County 10, Veterans 7
West Forsyth 41, South Forsyth 34
Westlake 71, Morrow 6
Westminster 29, Sandy Creek 13
Westside-Augusta 17, Butler 6
Westside-Macon 28, Howard 6
Wheeler County 56, Treutlen 32
White County 35, West Hall 0
Winder-Barrow 35, Shiloh 28
Windsor 58, Dominion Christian 22
Windsor Forest 21, Johnson-Savannah 0
Woodland Stockbridge 34, Stockbridge 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armuchee vs. B.E.S.T. Academy, ccd.
Pickens vs. Ridgeland, ppd.
Southeast Whitfield vs. North Murray, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Story Details
|Date:
|Oct 24, 2020 12:49AM (GMT 04:49)
|Slug:
|BC-GA-FBH--Prep Scores
|Headline:
|Friday's Scores
|Source:
|AP
|Byline:
|By The Associated Press
|Copyright:
|AP
|Words:
|738
