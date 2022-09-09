ACE Charter 57, Jordan 0
Adairsville 29, Cass 12
Allatoona 31, Hillgrove 9
Athens Academy 36, Mt. Pisgah Christian 22
Augusta Prep 36, Piedmont 29
Bacon County 28, Atkinson County 14
Bainbridge 31, Thomasville 7
Banks County 43, Franklin County 6
Berrien 14, Lanier County 10
Bethesda Academy 91, Carolina High and Academy, S.C. 2
Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Christian 13
Bleckley County 17, Schley County 0
Blessed Trinity 14, St. Pius X 7
Bowdon 48, Tattnall Square 35
Brooks County 49, Mitchell County 12
Brunswick 20, Bolles School, Fla. 3
Burke County 50, Evans 14
Cairo 31, Godby, Fla. 12
Callaway 21, Heard County 7
Calvary Christian 36, Flint River 19
Camden County 45, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
Campbell 34, Miller Grove 30
Carrollton 52, Villa Rica 0
Cartersville 42, Columbia 0
Carver-Atlanta 32, Stephenson 27
Cedar Grove 40, Collins Hill 6
Cedartown 21, Calhoun 7
Central Fellowship 41, Crawford County 14
Central Gwinnett 28, Habersham Central 14
Central-Carrollton 61, McIntosh 40
Chapel Hill 21, South Cobb 13
Chattahoochee 39, North Clayton 0
Chattahoochee County 39, North Clayton 0
Cherokee Bluff 20, Madison County 19
Clarkston 32, Cross Keys 0
Claxton 31, Groves 8
Colquitt County 48, Lee County 27
Cook 43, Clinch County 13
Creekside 10, East St. Louis, Ill. 8
Creekview 35, North Forsyth 7
Crisp County 19, Americus Sumter 0
D.W. Daniel, S.C. 38, Hart County 17
Dacula 25, Tucker 0
Dade County 27, Marion County, Tenn. 0
Deerfield-Windsor 27, Southwest Georgia Academy 0
Denmark 25, Harrison 21
Dougherty 19, Hapeville 18
Dublin 41, Emanuel County Institute 21
Duluth 20, Chamblee 14
Dunwoody 49, Druid Hills 0
Dutchtown 21, Spalding 14
Eagle's Landing 36, Discovery 27
Early County 21, Terrell County 14
East Coweta 23, Sandy Creek 20, OT
Effingham County 42, Southeast Bulloch 7
Ensworth, Tenn. 21, Holy Innocents' 9
Etowah 28, Centennial 21
Gainesville 43, Clarke Central 20
Grayson 51, Spartanburg, S.C. 24
Greater Atlanta Christian 36, Decatur 9
Greene County 28, Wilkinson County 7
Harlem 28, Midland Valley, S.C. 7
Hawkinsville 13, Marion County 3
Hebron Christian Academy 35, Morgan County 28
Heritage-Catoosa 35, Ridgeland 7
Hiram 55, Morrow 28
Houston County 68, Locust Grove 12
Howard 16, Harris County 7
Irwin County 41, Turner County 7
Jefferson County 22, Toombs County 20
Jenkins County 34, Cross Creek 6
Johnson-Savannah 21, Brantley County 19
Kell 40, Sprayberry 35
Lakeside-Evans 13, Veterans 3
Lamar County 35, Manchester 22
Laney 26, First Presbyterian Day 14
Lassiter 64, Woodstock 14
Loganville 38, Apalachee 0
Lumpkin County 27, Temple 20
Mary Persons 38, Haralson County 17
McEachern 31, Newton 21
Meadowcreek 40, Arabia Mountain 19
Metter 22, Jeff Davis 15
Midtown 14, Northview 13
Milton 14, Roswell 7
Monroe 12, Westover 6
Mountain View 24, Jackson County 17
Norcross 39, Archer 24
North Atlanta 27, River Ridge 13
North Cobb 35, Marietta 21
North Cobb Christian 50, Copper Basin, Tenn. 6
Northeast-Macon 26, Carver-Columbus 8
Northgate 33, Griffin 28
Northside-Columbus 29, Shaw 0
Oconee County 9, Jefferson 7
Oglethorpe County 42, Lake Oconee 0
Osborne 55, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Parkview 48, North Gwinnett 21
Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6
Paulding County 41, East Paulding 21
Peach County 35, Jones County 3
Peachtree Ridge 35, Winder-Barrow 21
Pelham 14, Wilcox County 9
Pepperell 28, Woodland Cartersville 0
Perry 37, Veterans 6
Pierce County 47, Liberty County 6
Pike County 42, Randolph-Clay 6
Prince Avenue Christian 29, Monroe Area 20
Providence Christian 52, Riverside Military Academy 0
Putnam County 42, Monticello 13
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 28
Richmond Academy 27, East Laurens 6
Ringgold 27, Gilmer 0
Rockmart 63, Dalton 42
Rome 30, Pebblebrook 28
Savannah Christian Prep 49, Battery Creek, S.C. 6
Sequoyah 30, Cherokee 14
Social Circle 49, Loganville Christian 13
Sonoraville 28, LaFayette 17
South Atlanta 36, Lovejoy 24
Southland 35, Gatewood 33
Stephens County 38, Dawson County 10
Stockbridge 47, Luella 0
Stratford 42, Brookwood School 20
Strong Rock Christian 43, Walker 7
Swainsboro 35, Dodge County 0
Tattnall County 23, Hephzibah 7
Telfair County 34, Miller County 6
Thomas County Central 42, Chiles, Fla. 13
Thomas Jefferson 20, Brentwood 12
Trion 57, Gordon Central 0
Union County 42, Armuchee 10
University Christian, Fla. 33, Charlton County 0
Valdosta 25, Warner Robins 0
Valwood 39, Georgia Christian 14
Vidalia 28, West Laurens 0
Walnut Grove 38, North Hall 20
Walton 49, Pope 0
Ware County 14, Benedictine Military 10
Washington-Wilkes 14, Georgia Military 2
West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 35
Westfield 21, Tiftarea 0
Westlake 52, Southwest DeKalb 7
Westside-Macon 51, Rutland 7
Whitefield Academy 42, Wesleyan 7
Windsor Forest 14, Islands 10
Woodward Academy 28, Marist 21
Worth County 32, Central-Macon 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethlehem Christian Academy vs. Athens Christian, ppd.
Frederica vs. Calvary Day, ccd.
