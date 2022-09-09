ACE Charter 57, Jordan 0

Adairsville 29, Cass 12

Allatoona 31, Hillgrove 9

Athens Academy 36, Mt. Pisgah Christian 22

Augusta Prep 36, Piedmont 29

Bacon County 28, Atkinson County 14

Bainbridge 31, Thomasville 7

Banks County 43, Franklin County 6

Berrien 14, Lanier County 10

Bethesda Academy 91, Carolina High and Academy, S.C. 2

Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Christian 13

Bleckley County 17, Schley County 0

Blessed Trinity 14, St. Pius X 7

Bowdon 48, Tattnall Square 35

Brooks County 49, Mitchell County 12

Brunswick 20, Bolles School, Fla. 3

Burke County 50, Evans 14

Cairo 31, Godby, Fla. 12

Callaway 21, Heard County 7

Calvary Christian 36, Flint River 19

Camden County 45, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

Campbell 34, Miller Grove 30

Carrollton 52, Villa Rica 0

Cartersville 42, Columbia 0

Carver-Atlanta 32, Stephenson 27

Cedar Grove 40, Collins Hill 6

Cedartown 21, Calhoun 7

Central Fellowship 41, Crawford County 14

Central Gwinnett 28, Habersham Central 14

Central-Carrollton 61, McIntosh 40

Chapel Hill 21, South Cobb 13

Chattahoochee 39, North Clayton 0

Chattahoochee County 39, North Clayton 0

Cherokee Bluff 20, Madison County 19

Clarkston 32, Cross Keys 0

Claxton 31, Groves 8

Colquitt County 48, Lee County 27

Cook 43, Clinch County 13

Creekside 10, East St. Louis, Ill. 8

Creekview 35, North Forsyth 7

Crisp County 19, Americus Sumter 0

D.W. Daniel, S.C. 38, Hart County 17

Dacula 25, Tucker 0

Dade County 27, Marion County, Tenn. 0

Deerfield-Windsor 27, Southwest Georgia Academy 0

Denmark 25, Harrison 21

Dougherty 19, Hapeville 18

Dublin 41, Emanuel County Institute 21

Duluth 20, Chamblee 14

Dunwoody 49, Druid Hills 0

Dutchtown 21, Spalding 14

Eagle's Landing 36, Discovery 27

Early County 21, Terrell County 14

East Coweta 23, Sandy Creek 20, OT

Effingham County 42, Southeast Bulloch 7

Ensworth, Tenn. 21, Holy Innocents' 9

Etowah 28, Centennial 21

Gainesville 43, Clarke Central 20

Grayson 51, Spartanburg, S.C. 24

Greater Atlanta Christian 36, Decatur 9

Greene County 28, Wilkinson County 7

Harlem 28, Midland Valley, S.C. 7

Hawkinsville 13, Marion County 3

Hebron Christian Academy 35, Morgan County 28

Heritage-Catoosa 35, Ridgeland 7

Hiram 55, Morrow 28

Houston County 68, Locust Grove 12

Howard 16, Harris County 7

Irwin County 41, Turner County 7

Jefferson County 22, Toombs County 20

Jenkins County 34, Cross Creek 6

Johnson-Savannah 21, Brantley County 19

Kell 40, Sprayberry 35

Lakeside-Evans 13, Veterans 3

Lamar County 35, Manchester 22

Laney 26, First Presbyterian Day 14

Lassiter 64, Woodstock 14

Loganville 38, Apalachee 0

Lumpkin County 27, Temple 20

Mary Persons 38, Haralson County 17

McEachern 31, Newton 21

Meadowcreek 40, Arabia Mountain 19

Metter 22, Jeff Davis 15

Midtown 14, Northview 13

Milton 14, Roswell 7

Monroe 12, Westover 6

Mountain View 24, Jackson County 17

Norcross 39, Archer 24

North Atlanta 27, River Ridge 13

North Cobb 35, Marietta 21

North Cobb Christian 50, Copper Basin, Tenn. 6

Northeast-Macon 26, Carver-Columbus 8

Northgate 33, Griffin 28

Northside-Columbus 29, Shaw 0

Oconee County 9, Jefferson 7

Oglethorpe County 42, Lake Oconee 0

Osborne 55, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Parkview 48, North Gwinnett 21

Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6

Paulding County 41, East Paulding 21

Peach County 35, Jones County 3

Peachtree Ridge 35, Winder-Barrow 21

Pelham 14, Wilcox County 9

Pepperell 28, Woodland Cartersville 0

Perry 37, Veterans 6

Pierce County 47, Liberty County 6

Pike County 42, Randolph-Clay 6

Prince Avenue Christian 29, Monroe Area 20

Providence Christian 52, Riverside Military Academy 0

Putnam County 42, Monticello 13

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 28

Richmond Academy 27, East Laurens 6

Ringgold 27, Gilmer 0

Rockmart 63, Dalton 42

Rome 30, Pebblebrook 28

Savannah Christian Prep 49, Battery Creek, S.C. 6

Sequoyah 30, Cherokee 14

Social Circle 49, Loganville Christian 13

Sonoraville 28, LaFayette 17

South Atlanta 36, Lovejoy 24

Southland 35, Gatewood 33

Stephens County 38, Dawson County 10

Stockbridge 47, Luella 0

Stratford 42, Brookwood School 20

Strong Rock Christian 43, Walker 7

Swainsboro 35, Dodge County 0

Tattnall County 23, Hephzibah 7

Telfair County 34, Miller County 6

Thomas County Central 42, Chiles, Fla. 13

Thomas Jefferson 20, Brentwood 12

Trion 57, Gordon Central 0

Union County 42, Armuchee 10

University Christian, Fla. 33, Charlton County 0

Valdosta 25, Warner Robins 0

Valwood 39, Georgia Christian 14

Vidalia 28, West Laurens 0

Walnut Grove 38, North Hall 20

Walton 49, Pope 0

Ware County 14, Benedictine Military 10

Washington-Wilkes 14, Georgia Military 2

West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 35

Westfield 21, Tiftarea 0

Westlake 52, Southwest DeKalb 7

Westside-Macon 51, Rutland 7

Whitefield Academy 42, Wesleyan 7

Windsor Forest 14, Islands 10

Woodward Academy 28, Marist 21

Worth County 32, Central-Macon 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Christian Academy vs. Athens Christian, ppd.

Frederica vs. Calvary Day, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you