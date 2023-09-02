Andrews, N.C. 56, New Faith Christian 0
Aquinas 19, Savannah Country Day 17
Arabia Mountain 27, Stephenson 22
Baconton 53, Central-Talbotton 12
Benedictine Military 27, Westminster 14
Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 6
Bowdon 42, Bremen 16
Brantley County 17, Beach 6
Brentwood 28, Georgia Military 13
Briarwood 30, Glascock County 28
Brookwood School 35, Maclay, Fla. 27
Bryan County 20, Wheeler County 0
Buford 45, North Cobb 28
Cairo 24, Thomasville 3
Calhoun 28, Creekview 14
Calvary Day 64, Eagle's Landing Christian 6
Cambridge 24, Alpharetta 14
Camden County 46, Glynn Academy 13
Campbell 32, Meadowcreek 0
Carrollton 33, Rome 13
Cartersville 37, Allatoona 0
Central-Carrollton 42, Hampton 7
Cherokee 49, Woodstock 13
Clinch County 28, Miller County 0
Collins Hill 31, Brookwood 17
Colquitt County 40, Tift County 2
Columbia 12, Washington 8
Coosa 33, Gordon Central 6
Crisp County 15, Lovejoy 14
Dalton 50, Sonoraville 14
Darlington 39, Christian Heritage 7
Decatur 27, Southwest DeKalb 12
Discovery 12, Stone Mountain 6
Douglas County 31, McEachern 0
Druid Hills 21, Berkmar 21
Dublin 33, Lamar County 28
Dunwoody 39, Chamblee 7
East Coweta 38, Hillgrove 10
East Forsyth 35, Cedar Shoals 13
East Jackson 42, West Hall 7
Effingham County 24, Statesboro 19
Elbert County 21, Harlem 20
Etowah 49, Forsyth Central 27
Evans 22, Greenbrier 21
Fannin County 52, Pickens 28
First Presbyterian Day 47, Brookstone 28
Fullington 39, Georgia Christian 34
Gainesville 30, Coconut Creek, Fla. 22
Gatewood 62, Augusta Prep 6
George Walton 14, Social Circle 7
Gilmer 35, Murray County 7
Gordon Lee 44, Southeast Whitfield 16
Grayson 41, Fort Dorchester, S.C. 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Pace Academy 14
Greene County 43, Hancock Central 6
Groves 16, Savannah 14
Harris County 28, Shaw 7
Harrison 38, Paulding County 7
Hart County 17, Apalachee 10
Hawkinsville 51, Claxton 7
Hayesville, N.C. 49, Georgia Force Christian 27
Hebron Christian Academy 31, Commerce 21
Hephzibah 42, Augusta Christian 7
Heritage-Catoosa 35, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 28
Hiram 52, East Paulding 49
Holy Innocents' 46, Seckinger 6
Houston County 29, Perry County, Tenn. 9
Houston County 55, West Laurens 14
Howard 46, RePublic, Tenn. 0
Jackson County 32, Central Gwinnett 26, 2OT
Jefferson 42, St. Pius X 0
Jenkins County 48, East Laurens 20
Johnson-Gainesville 20, East Hall 19
Jonesboro 30, Dutchtown 29
Kell 28, Pope 21
King's Ridge 21, Calvary Christian 6
Lake Oconee 44, Skipstone Academy 34
Lambert 31, Mountain View 24
Lanier 40, Johns Creek 9
Lanier County 33, Santa Fe, Fla. 3
Lee County 58, Lithia Springs 12
Lincoln County 28, Emanuel County Institute 0
Locust Grove 24, MLK Jr. 18
Long County 38, Treutlen 0
Lumpkin County 46, Franklin County 7
Macon County 36, Dooly County 30
Marist 21, Savannah Christian Prep 7
McIntosh 37, Woodland Stockbridge 21
McNair 22, North Clayton 8
Mill Creek 42, Archer 7
Model 27, Woodland Cartersville 21
Monroe Area 50, Eagle's Landing 12
Morgan County 35, Monticello 0
Mount Vernon 44, Mt. Paran Christian 6
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 43, Jordan 6
New Hampstead 42, Bradwell Institute 25
Newton 41, Eastside 7
North Atlanta 41, New Manchester 7
North Augusta, S.C. 27, Lakeside-Evans 17
North Murray 63, Ridgeland 35
North Oconee 35, South Forsyth 3
North Paulding 28, Kennesaw Mountain 13
Northeast-Macon 27, Fitzgerald 20
Oconee County 51, Putnam County 14
Ola 44, Jackson 7
Pacelli Catholic 41, Lakeview Academy 0
Peachtree Ridge 40, Loganville 14
Pebblebrook 14, Hapeville 9
Pelham 20, Mitchell County 6
Perry 54, Jones County 21
Pierce County 47, Metter 10
Prince Avenue Christian 52, Athens Academy 21
Providence Christian 32, Whitefield Academy 10
Rabun County 35, Adairsville 20
Richmond Academy 42, T.W. Josey 0
Richmond Hill 28, Jenkins 7
Ringgold 21, Northwest Whitfield 17
Riverwood 34, North Springs 27
Roswell 51, Marietta 14
Sandy Creek 39, Alexander 0
Schley County 30, Early County 0
Sequoyah 14, Cedartown 10
South Atlanta 24, Heard County 21
South Effingham 35, Islands 0
South Gwinnett 21, Dacula 12
Southland 14, Westfield 7
Southwest Macon 54, Pike County 7
Sprayberry 38, River Ridge 33
St. Andrew's 36, John Paul II, S.C. 7
Starr's Mill 28, Luella 7
Stephens County 32, Flowery Branch 7
Strong Rock Christian 27, Deerfield-Windsor 13
Swainsboro 32, Jeff Davis 0
Tattnall Square 54, Athens Christian 14
Taylor County 28, Montgomery County 21
Telfair County 42, Atkinson County 6
Temple 57, Chattooga 21
Thomas County Central 45, Bainbridge 14
Thomson 38, Grovetown 0
Troup County 21, Callaway 13
Turner County 28, Randolph-Clay 12
Upson-Lee 41, Worth County 7
Valdosta 48, Banneker 7
Vidalia 29, Pinewood Christian 22
Villa Rica 24, Northgate 23
Walker 58, Harvester Christian Academy 14
Walnut Grove 40, Chattahoochee County 0
Ware County 48, Baldwin 20
Warner Robins 39, Northside-Warner Robins 35
Washington County 27, Dodge County 23
Wesleyan 9, North Cobb Christian 7
West Forsyth 17, North Forsyth 14
West Nassau County, Fla. 22, Charlton County 20
Westlake 46, Cedar Grove 41
Westover 20, Spencer 14
Westside-Augusta 28, Screven County 16
Wheeler 53, South Cobb 6
White County 52, Chestatee 7
Whitewater 34, Griffin 6
Wilkinson County 30, Crawford County 6
Winder-Barrow 56, Salem 6
Windsor Forest 10, Johnson-Savannah 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appling County vs. Wayne County, ppd.
Bacon County vs. Berrien, ppd.
Brunswick vs. Winter Park, Fla., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
