ACE Charter 44, Rutland 30
Adairsville 42, Gordon Lee 28
Alcovy 29, Forest Park 16
Allatoona 21, Etowah 16
Alpharetta 41, Johns Creek 14
Appling County 34, Vidalia 13
Archer 28, South Gwinnett 27
Athens Academy 70, Banks County 13
Baldwin 42, West Laurens 21
Banneker 6, Chapel Hill 0
Ben Lippen, S.C. 13, Augusta Christian 12
Benedictine Military 31, Wayne County 10
Bethlehem Christian Academy 41, Loganville Christian 6
Bleckley County 49, East Laurens 14
Brentwood 48, Piedmont 12
Briarwood 21, Augusta Prep 14
Brookstone 38, Westfield 17
Brookwood School 48, Tiftarea 12
Brunswick 42, South Effingham 3
Buford 50, Dacula 7
Cairo 28, Westover 2
Calhoun 28, Dalton 13
Callaway 49, Eagle's Landing Christian 20
Calvary Day 56, Savannah Country Day 13
Cambridge 51, Northview 7
Camden County 17, Valdosta 14
Carrollton 28, Westlake 19
Cartersville 31, Woodland Cartersville 6
Carver-Atlanta 75, Douglass 10
Carver-Columbus 35, Monroe 19
Cass 26, Hiram 21
Cedar Grove 49, Sandy Creek 34
Cedar Shoals 46, Chestatee 39
Cedartown 48, Sonoraville 0
Central-Macon 63, Jordan 0
Chamblee 49, Arabia Mountain 6
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 24, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 21
Cherokee Bluff 34, East Hall 20
Christian Heritage 56, Asheville Christian, N.C. 6
Clarke Central 28, Eastside 27, OT
Clarkston 29, Midtown 6
Clinch County 47, Atkinson County 19
Coahulla Creek 14, Bremen 10
Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14
Columbia 61, Redan 9
Copper Basin, Tenn. 33, North Georgia 6
Creekside 63, Villa Rica 0
Creekview 38, Woodstock 0
Crisp County 52, Columbus 10
Dade County 33, Chattooga 7
Darlington 45, Armuchee 7
Dawson County 17, Gilmer 7
Decatur 35, Lithonia 3
Dodge County 47, Cook 37
Douglas County 37, East Paulding 6
Druid Hills 56, Johnson-Gainesville 15
Dublin 51, Jefferson County 0
Duluth 50, Berkmar 7
Dunwoody 38, South Cobb 24
Dutchtown 54, Locust Grove 12
Elbert County 41, Commerce 21
Fannin County 49, Murray County 6
Fellowship Christian School 42, Providence Christian 10
Fitzgerald 33, Americus Sumter 13
Gainesville 34, Shiloh 7
Gatewood 38, Edmund Burke 28
Georgia Military 49, Glascock County 21
Glynn Academy 25, Evans 22
Grayson 42, Brookwood 14
Griffin 35, Howard 16
Hampton 41, McDonough 7
Hancock Central 64, Twiggs County 6
Harrison 37, Hillgrove 15
Hawkinsville 76, Treutlen 44
Hebron Christian Academy 56, Franklin County 0
Heritage School 30, Strong Rock Christian 12
Heritage-Catoosa 40, Northwest Whitfield 36
Hughes 41, Newnan 0
Irwin County 19, Brooks County 7
Jackson 48, Pike County 34
Jefferson 42, Loganville 6
Jenkins County 53, Montgomery County 7
Johnson County 47, Wilkinson County 6
Johnson-Savannah 40, Groves 6
Kell 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 19
LaFayette 30, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14
LaGrange 24, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 10
Lake Oconee 43, GSIC 0
Lambert 39, Denmark 31
Laney 14, Westside-Augusta 3
Lanier 21, Jackson County 14
Lanier County 31, Turner County 24
Liberty County 33, Long County 32
Lincoln County 31, Greene County 21
Lovejoy 34, Morrow 16
Lumpkin County 56, White County 35
Macon County 30, Chattahoochee County 6
Marion County 17, Taylor County 0
Marist 42, North Atlanta 14
Mays 52, Tri-Cities 0
McIntosh County Academy 28, Emanuel County Institute 21
Metter 42, Claxton 0
Mill Creek 54, Collins Hill 0
Milton 21, West Forsyth 7
Mountain View 20, Central Gwinnett 6
Mt. Pisgah Christian 38, Mount Vernon 27
Mundy's Mill 42, Rockdale County 0
Newton 20, Parkview 18
North Cobb 22, Kennesaw Mountain 19
North Cobb Christian 36, Mt. Paran Christian 0
North Forsyth 24, Habersham Central 14
North Murray 35, Model 28
North Oconee 44, Walnut Grove 0
North Paulding 14, McEachern 7
North Springs 38, Centennial 6
Northgate 28, Harris County 3
Northside-Warner Robins 23, Lee County 20
Oconee County 28, Monroe Area 19
Ola 20, Union Grove 13
Pataula Charter 52, Cottondale, Fla. 18
Paulding County 44, New Manchester 12
Peach County 54, Upson-Lee 0
Peachtree Ridge 17, Discovery 14
Pebblebrook 41, Campbell 0
Pelham 47, Bacon County 24
Pickens 29, West Hall 7
Pierce County 49, Windsor Forest 14
Pinewood Christian 30, St. Andrew's 26
Pope 26, Lassiter 23
Prince Avenue Christian 56, Oglethorpe County 17
Rabun County 52, Athens Christian 7
Ringgold 42, Ridgeland 14
Rome 56, River Ridge 7
Roswell 49, Sprayberry 7
Savannah Christian Prep 49, Beach 7
Schley County 28, Manchester 6
Screven County 32, Savannah 0
Seminole County 37, Randolph-Clay 14
Shaw 21, Hardaway 17
Social Circle 30, Monticello 0
South Paulding 56, Alexander 35
Spencer 14, Northeast-Macon 13
St. Francis 14, Whitefield Academy 0
St. Pius X 41, Riverwood 14
Starr's Mill 41, Riverdale 19
Statesboro 41, Bradwell Institute 14
Stephens County 30, Hart County 14
Stockbridge 43, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Tattnall County 35, Brantley County 13
Telfair County 35, Wheeler County 13
Terrell County 39, Baconton 6
Thomas County Central 42, Houston County 21
Thomas Jefferson 54, Memorial Day 20
Thomson 27, Putnam County 3
Towns County 20, Warren County 8
Trion 42, Pepperell 14
Troup County 49, Fayette County 21
Union County 21, East Jackson 17
Unity Christian 46, Fideles Christian 33
Valwood 29, Southland 23
Veterans 27, Tift County 20
Walton 41, Cherokee 3
Ware County 44, Greenbrier 0
Warner Robins 49, Eagle's Landing 18
Washington County 42, Butler 6
Washington-Wilkes 34, Aquinas 26
Wheeler 21, Osborne 14
Wilcox County 53, Dooly County 21
Winder-Barrow 51, Heritage-Conyers 0
Woodward Academy 49, Jonesboro 14
Worth County 43, Jeff Davis 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bowdon vs. Pike Liberal Arts, Ala., ccd.
Central-Talbotton vs. Greenville, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.