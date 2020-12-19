GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

Semifinal=

Collins Hill 31, Lowndes 14

Grayson 28, Norcross 0

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Semifinal=

Buford 45, Valdosta 26

Lee County 35, Westlake 14

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Semifinal=

Cartersville 24, Coffee 17

Warner Robins 56, Jones County 21

GHSA Class AAAA=

Semifinal=

Jefferson 42, Benedictine Military 35

Marist 42, Bainbridge 0

GHSA Class AAA=

Semifinal=

Oconee County 21, Greater Atlanta Christian 20, 2OT

Pierce County 25, Crisp County 13

GHSA Class AA=

Semifinal=

Callaway 41, Rabun County 17

Fitzgerald 24, Jefferson County 0

GHSA Class A Private=

Semifinal=

Prince Avenue Christian 50, Wesleyan 3

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 17, Calvary Day 7

GHSA Class A Public=

Semifinal=

Brooks County 42, Clinch County 0

Irwin County 44, Metter 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

