GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
Semifinal=
Collins Hill 31, Lowndes 14
Grayson 28, Norcross 0
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
Semifinal=
Buford 45, Valdosta 26
Lee County 35, Westlake 14
GHSA Class AAAAA=
Semifinal=
Cartersville 24, Coffee 17
Warner Robins 56, Jones County 21
GHSA Class AAAA=
Semifinal=
Jefferson 42, Benedictine Military 35
Marist 42, Bainbridge 0
GHSA Class AAA=
Semifinal=
Oconee County 21, Greater Atlanta Christian 20, 2OT
Pierce County 25, Crisp County 13
GHSA Class AA=
Semifinal=
Callaway 41, Rabun County 17
Fitzgerald 24, Jefferson County 0
GHSA Class A Private=
Semifinal=
Prince Avenue Christian 50, Wesleyan 3
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 17, Calvary Day 7
GHSA Class A Public=
Semifinal=
Brooks County 42, Clinch County 0
Irwin County 44, Metter 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.