Allatoona 21, Kennesaw Mountain 6
Appling County 42, South Effingham 7
Aquinas 28, Jenkins County 6
Athens Academy 24, Commerce 7
Athens Christian 20, Oglethorpe County 6
Augusta Christian 45, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 16
Bacon County 42, Berrien 21
Bleckley County 44, South Atlanta 6
Brentwood 33, Briarwood 14
Brookwood 43, Walton 32
Brookwood School 42, Seminole County 13
Brunswick 21, Benedictine Military 16
Buford 39, Carver-Atlanta 6
Bulloch 38, Tiftarea 34
Calhoun 14, Cedartown 7
Callaway 17, Hardaway 6
Calvary Day 27, Frederica 7
Cambridge 34, North Oconee 10
Camden County 35, Raines, Fla. 26
Campbell 35, Berkmar 0
Cartersville 35, Alexander 3
Cass 15, Sequoyah 10
Central-Macon 12, Westside-Macon 7
Chapel Hill 28, Paulding County 27
Charlton County 27, Long County 7
Chattahoochee 56, Northview 39
Cherokee 21, Rome 15
Christian Heritage 36, Villa Rica 6
Colquitt County 51, Banneker 0
Cook 21, Irwin County 20
Coosa 41, Lookout Valley, Tenn. 0
Creekside Christian Academy 35, North Georgia Falcons 0
Creekview 16, Woodstock 2
Dade County 44, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 13
Darlington 41, St. Francis 9
Deerfield-Windsor 15, Southland 12
Dominion Christian 44, Solid Rock 24
Douglas County 15, Dutchtown 0
Duluth 42, Alcovy 27
East Jackson 23, Banks County 22, 2OT
East Laurens 33, Bryan County 0
Emanuel County Institute 14, Vidalia 8
Evans 35, Harlem 0
Fayette County 27, McIntosh 14
First Presbyterian Day 22, Brookstone 7
Fitzgerald 42, Turner County 6
Flowery Branch 29, Gainesville 22
Forsyth Central 14, Loganville 7
Franklin County 31, East Hall 21
Gatewood 54, Trinity Christian-Dublin 6
Gilmer 28, Murray County 24
Glascock County 29, Augusta Prep 27
Glynn Academy 21, Winder-Barrow 14
Gordon Central 31, Southeast Whitfield 20
Gordon Lee 56, LaFayette 34
Greenbrier 26, Lakeside-Evans 0
Haralson County 21, Bowdon 10
Harris County 14, Upson-Lee 13
Hart County 55, North Hall 22
Hawkinsville 33, Baconton 6
Heard County 35, Manchester 20
Heritage-Catoosa 14, Temple 6
Houston County 17, Coffee 10
Hughes 14, Harrison 7
Jeff Davis 14, Brantley County 6
Jefferson 28, Rabun County 14
Johnson County 14, Wilkinson County 6
Kell 47, Pope 13
Lamar County 12, Jackson 7
Lambert 38, Meadowcreek 20
Lanier 27, Mountain View 20
Lassiter 30, South Cobb 13
Lee County 66, Crawford County 0
Lincoln County 7, Westside-Augusta 6
Locust Grove 16, Whitewater 13
Lovejoy 12, Eagle's Landing 6
Lovett 31, Washington 6
Lowndes 37, Oakleaf, Fla. 17
Luella 21, Rutland 6
Madison County 21, Apalachee 10
Marist 23, Woodward Academy 3
Mary Persons 50, Greene County 0
McEachern 49, Marietta 28
Mill Creek 20, Dacula 14
Miller County 53, Pataula Charter 6
Model 31, Trion 0
Monroe Area 13, Morgan County 9
Monsignor Donovan 32, Westminster-Augusta 13
Montgomery County 31, Treutlen 7
Mount Vernon 17, Mt. Paran Christian 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 52, Walker 12
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Landmark Christian 21
New Manchester 46, Hiram 13
Newnan 28, Sandy Creek 6
Newton 21, Eastside 7
Norcross 28, East Coweta 14
North Atlanta 13, Maynard Jackson 7
North Cobb 21, Alpharetta 13
North Cobb Christian 30, Whitefield Academy 19
North Forsyth 28, Hapeville 14
North Gwinnett 21, Parkview 0
Northside-Columbus 65, Spencer 0
Northside-Warner Robins 28, Howard 7
Northwest Whitfield 20, North Murray 10
Oconee County 24, Clarke Central 7
Ola 49, Spalding 7
Osborne 29, Forest Park 8
Pacelli Catholic 48, Randolph-Clay 14
Peach County 54, Griffin 14
Peachtree Ridge 34, Discovery 7
Pebblebrook 40, Mundy's Mill 13
Pierce County 42, Claxton 0
Prince Avenue Christian 73, Providence Christian 0
Putnam County 49, Monticello 0
Richmond Hill 24, Wayne County 21
Ringgold 38, Ridgeland 12
River Ridge 38, Etowah 7
Riverdale 14, Drew 6
Riverwood 72, North Springs 7
Roswell 42, Centennial 13
Savannah Christian Prep 54, Valwood 14
Schley County 20, Wilcox County 12
Sonoraville 49, Chattooga 27
South Forsyth 63, Dawson County 49
South Gwinnett 21, Central Gwinnett 0
Sprayberry 45, Wheeler 6
St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 26, Bethesda Academy 20
Starr's Mill 19, Union Grove 14
Stephens County 24, Jackson County 10
Strong Rock Christian 38, Loganville Christian 14
Swainsboro 12, Statesboro 6
Tattnall Square 48, ACE Charter 0
Telfair County 20, Southeast Bulloch 7
Thomas Jefferson 39, Edmund Burke 20
Thomasville 30, Cairo 7
Thomson 28, Washington County 14
Towns County 43, Lumpkin County 14
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 48, Hampton 6
Union County 39, Chestatee 19
Valdosta 45, Bainbridge 7
Veterans 30, Jones County 6
Wakulla, Fla. 29, Thomas County Central 7
Walnut Grove 42, Social Circle 16
Washington-Wilkes 50, Cross Creek 0
Wesleyan 19, Douglass 7
West Hall 50, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Westlake 27, Creekside 7
Wheeler County 36, Portal 7
White County 42, Pickens 7
Windsor 62, Holy Spirit 8
Woodland Stockbridge 54, McDonough 12
Worth County 21, Americus Sumter 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carrollton vs. Jonesboro, ccd.
Cook vs. Pelham, ccd.
Hephzibah vs. Warren County, ccd.
Piedmont vs. Rock Springs Christian, ppd.
Walker vs. Pinecrest, ccd.
West Laurens vs. Dodge County, ccd.
Whitefield Academy vs. Riverside Military Academy, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
