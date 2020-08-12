BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Gulf South Conference and Valdosta State University will postpone competition in basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball until at least January 1, 2021.
"I am disappointed that we are having to make this decision," Valdosta State Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard said. "I'm disappointed for our fall sport student-athletes, our coaches, our fans and supporters. The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our absolute priority. The health concerns associated with our "high contact" sports, coupled with the very significant challenges associated with meeting the NCAA's mandatory testing guidelines, simply proved to be too high a hurdle for us to overcome in our efforts to compete this fall."
These sports are identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel.
Three significant factors helped the conference Board of Directors in determining this course of action:
Health and safety of student-athletes and campus communities;
Mandated participation protocols from the NCAA Board of Governors, most notably the requirements related to Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition;
NCAA Division II Fall Championships cancellation.
Cross Country and Golf competition will be permitted during the fall semester with the GSC Cross Country Championship date potentially moved to better accommodate the calendar. Designated as low contact risk and medium contact risk, these sports feature more manageable testing and monitoring requirements per NCAA medical guidance as well as limited competition opportunities.
"I am extremely disappointed that our season has been postponed," VSU head football coach Gary Goff said. "I know how difficult of a decision this has been for everyone involved. The health and safety of our student-athletes is first and foremost and for this reason I am in full support. This fall and spring will be challenging due to all of the uncertainty, but we will be ready to compete for another championship when play resumes. Your Blazers will be back stronger than ever!"
All practice, strength and conditioning, team meetings, and other countable athletic related activities (CARA) shall be subject to NCAA rules, NCAA health and safety requirements, and institutional discretion.
"I am disappointed that our fall will not look the same this year but thankful that we are still looking into volleyball options for the spring," VSU head volleyball coach Kaleigh Zoucha said. "We fully trust that all decisions are being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes, their families, and our community as the primary concern. Our team will continue to take things one step at a time and look forward representing Blazer Nation and playing volleyball in the future."
In the sports of football, soccer, and volleyball, the conference will evaluate options for spring competition that provide meaningful competition for these student-athletes. A spring season may not feature the use of traditional formats for regular season play or tournaments.
"I am disappointed that we will not be playing in the fall, but understand the decision as our priority has to be health and safety of our student-athletes," VSU head women's soccer coach Stephen Andrew said. "We are looking forward to working towards some kind of practice or workouts in the fall to prepare to get back on the field in the spring."
In the sport of basketball, the GSC will work over the next several weeks to outline a calendar for this year's basketball schedule and tournament. Further, the conference will work through the NCAA governance process to advocate for additional weeks of competition in the spring semester.
"We will consider opportunities for our fall sports to play outside competition in the spring," Reinhard added. "Our fall sport student-athletes will retain their athletic aid and by not playing a full schedule in the spring they will also retain their year of eligibility. We are excited that our cross country and golf teams will have the opportunity to compete this fall. We will now turn our attention to providing our student-athletes an opportunity to train this fall and we will start preparing for what we hope will be a spring full of Blazer Athletics."
There is no change in spring sport competition at this time.
