Spencer Strider’s impact on the 2022 season cannot be overstated. He was a flamethrowing rookie who overmatched batters most of his rookie season and never seemed overwhelmed by the moment of pitching in the big leagues for the first time.
He was the perfect complement to Max Fried, a crafty southpaw who challenges hitters with guile and finesse.
Strider challenges hitters from the time they step into the box. He possesses a fastball that can reach consistently in the high 90s, occasionally smoking opponents with a 100 mph heater.
Strider could have an even larger impact this season, as the team strives for another National League East Division title and another potential run at a World Series championship. His continued development is one of the many keys the Braves will be counting on to stave off another strong New York Mets squad and to exact revenge on division foe Philadelphia Phillies for them ousting the Braves in last year’s postseason.
He was a pleasant surprise last year and likely caught hitters off guard who had not seen him before. At 6 foot, 195 pounds, Strider does not look overpowering on the mound. Batters were likely not expecting that kind of heat from that physical frame. But that’s not the case this year, however. Batters will be better prepared and not fazed by Strider’s fastball. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Strider will be mentioned as a Cy Young Award contender starting on the first day of regular season. His first-year statistics support that belief.
Strider pitched in 31 games last year, 20 as a starter. He compiled 202 strikeouts in 131.2 innings pitched, which correlates to an eye-popping 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings. He was also nearly unhittable, allowing just 86 hits, seven homers and just 45 walks. That equates to a microscopic 0.995 WHIP or walks and hits per inning pitched.
Strider’s statistics could really have been inflated if the Braves would have inserted him into the starting rotation earlier in the season.
Some Braves fans might argue that Strider is already the best pitcher on the staff. For sure, Alex Anthopoulos saw his value early, awarding last year’s National League Rookie of the Year runner-up to a six-year, $75 million contract. It was a team-friendly deal since Strider’s value could be out of this world once that contract runs out.
I still expect Max Fried to be the team’s ace once the season starts, but that may not be the case once the season ends. Strider has that kind of pitching potential.
