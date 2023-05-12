Almost a quarter of the way into the season and the Atlanta Braves possess a 6.5 game lead over the second place Marlins.
That nice cushion the Braves have atop the National League East Division could be a lot nicer if injuries hadn’t been the story almost 40 games into the season. But as they say, you can never have too much starting pitching.
The Braves’ depth at baseball’s most important position will be tested in a way it hasn’t seen during the team’s current run of division championships. Max Fried is on the injured list (IL) with a forearm strain, while Kyle Wright is dealing with a shoulder injury for the second time this year. Arguably the two most effective and dependable arms (outside of Spencer Strider) are now sidelined and could be out multiple months.
When it underwent its most recent rebuild, management made it a point to stockpile as many arms as possible. The team will need some of those arms that have been working in the minors to develop at a quicker pace than it was probably ready for.
Mike Soroka was taken with the 28th pick in round one in 2015, and while injuries have derailed his development so far, his potential is as high as any that are currently in the organization. He is still trying to rebound from two torn Achilles. Jared Shuster, a former first-round pick in 2020, got two lit up in two starts earlier this year. Dylan Dodd, a third-round pick in 2021, has struggled to a 6.46 ERA in three starts this year. There’s also the infamous bullpen games that managers utilize when necessary. Let’s face it, though, the rotation will miss its two leaders.
But this is why the Braves wanted as many starting pitching arms as possible; due to unpredictability if a pitcher will develop or not and the strong likelihood of injuries.
The Braves traded for Fried as part of the deal that sent Justin Upton to the San Diego Padres in 2014. Atlanta also bolstered its young staff when it traded for veteran Charlie Morton prior to the 2021 season. He has given the team experience and has recorded 27 wins in more than two seasons in his second stint with the team. His presence and availability will be key over the next few months.
The Braves have also drafted extremely well. Wright was a first-round selection, taken No. 5 in 2017. He led the team last year with 21 wins while posting a 3.19 ERA. Strider, the likely leader in the race for the Cy Young Award, was a fourth-round pick in 2020. Bryce Elder was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and has been a revelation in seven starts, recording a 3-0 record and 1.74 ERA.
Thankfully, the team has an offense that is as good as any in baseball. It can shoulder some of the load as the Braves try to navigate through this injury crisis. Thankfully, the lead in the division is comfortable right now. Thankfully, it’s just May. The Braves have time to get their arms healthy. Fried and Wright’s return, however, will be the difference in another October playoff run.
