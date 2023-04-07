The hot start to the season is just what the Atlanta Braves fans envisioned for their defending National League East Division champions. But injuries are starting to pile up at an alarming rate that concerns are justified about how long the Braves can sustain their April success.
Starting pitching is the major concern with Max Fried straining his hamstring on opening day. That’s on top of Kyle Wright, last year’s 21-game winner, being sidelined so far with a sore shoulder. He was slated for a start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday night.
Ian Anderson, one of the hopefuls at the start of spring training to be a backend-of-the-rotation starter, is on the minor-league injured list with a right elbow injury.
Starting pitcher Charlie Morton is healthy but has a history of injuries, and at age 39, he is no guarantee to make it through a full season unscathed.
The starting rotation was bolstered by the start made by prospect Dylan Dodd, who shut down the St. Louis Cardinals for five innings in a 4-1 win on Tuesday night. He is a southpaw and rated as the Braves’ No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline. His long-term effectiveness is still a question mark, however.
The injuries to the team’s pitching staff also includes closer Raisel Iglesias. Soreness in his shoulder has precluded Iglesias from being able to throw again which means his time on the injured list (IL) will be longer than expected.
The most recent setback was due to outfielder and last year’s National League Rookie of the Year Michael Harris. He exited the fourth inning on Thursday with lower back tightness. The injuries to the starting staff are one thing, because you can somewhat overcome your shortcomings on the mound with an overpowering lineup. But when that lineup starts to be impacted and critical pieces begin to miss substantial amounts of time, that’s cause for concern.
Now Harris’ exit was precautionary, according to the Braves organization. There is nothing to suggest his time on the IL will be an extended one. Hopefully, his return to the team will be sooner rather than later.
Considering all of these injuries that have impacted the team this early in the season, the Braves have started the season strong. Atlanta won five of its first six road games and won Thursday’s home opener with a walk-off 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres, expected contenders for this year’s National League Pennant.
But how much more will the team’s depth be tested? So far it has overcome the injury bug. But the Braves need to get healthier and soon.
