Is the rush to play this year really worth it?

Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.