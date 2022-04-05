Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.