Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.