Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.