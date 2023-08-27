Some baseball players just get better with age. You can’t explain it. You don’t know why or how it happens. But some improve over the latter part of their career compared to their initial stages in the big leagues. At the grand age of 39 (he will turn 40 in November), Charlie Morton is defying logic.
The right-handed pitcher, who has become Mr. Consistency for a Braves staff during the last three seasons, has displayed a reliable arm for a rotation that has been riddled with injuries and inconsistencies from their top two arms this season.
On the surface, Morton’s win-loss total may seem rather pedestrian this year. He has compiled a 13-10 record, but his ERA is very good at 3.37 and his WHIP is solid at 1.38. His strikeout numbers (157) are on par with his previous years’ totals of 205 (2022) and 216 (2021).
The length of the season hasn’t taken a toll on Morton’s abilities, either. His most recent outing may have been his best this season. The Braves capped their three-game series with the New York Mets on Wednesday with a 7-0 shutout of their National League East rivals. Morton was phenomenal, pitching seven innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts.
What I was most appreciative of was that Braves manager Brian Snitker allowed Morton to reach 109 pitches, a total that’s rarely seen in the game today. Managers are quick to make a quick call to the bullpen if a starter reaches a certain pitch threshold.
Morton’s performance this year should not be a surprise considering he has pitched well ever since returning to the Braves in 2021; in time to play a critical role in the team’s World Series charge that year. He compiled a 14-6 and 3.34 ERA in his first year returning to the Braves in 2021.
Two years prior with the Tampa Bay Rays, Morton was 16-6 with a 3.05 ERA which followed a 15-3 season in 2018. In fact, Morton has notched 83 wins in his last seven seasons, one of which was the shortened COVID season in 2020. He had 46 wins in his first nine seasons.
Another impressive stat is Morton’s durability. Other than the COVID season, Morton has started at least 25 games in six straight seasons. He can be counted on every fifth day and will be an integral part of the team’s postseason run this year.
Morton has a $20 million club option for the 2024 season. Chances are the team will pick up that option. He has certainly done nothing to disappoint.
