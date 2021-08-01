Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.