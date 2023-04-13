Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia... Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Southern Lee County in southwestern Georgia... Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia... Northwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Southwestern Worth County in south central Georgia... * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1244 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Newton to near Camilla, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Newton, Albany, Putney, Camilla, Baconton, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Flint, Radium Springs, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Parkerville, Lester, Pritchetts and Crestwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH