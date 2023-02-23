Mike Soroka was once regarded as the next great Atlanta Braves starting pitcher; not just good, but great. Like on the level of a Steve Avery or Tom Glavine when they were moving up through the team’s farm system.
Soroka possessed the type of arm talent that would have made him a formidable ace on a championship contender. Atlanta Braves fans saw what Soroka could do in 2019. He finished 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. He finished with a microscopic 1.11 WHIP in route to finishing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. Soroka was also an all-star and finished in the top 10 in the Cy Young Award voting.
Soroka’s ascent was undeniable. He provided the team a glimpse of what could be and early returns were reminiscent of former Braves legend Greg Maddux. But then came 2020 and so did the start of Soroka’s injury issues.
Three games into the shortened season, which included Soroka being named the Opening Day starter, he tore his right Achilles tendon attempting to cover first base. If that wasn’t bad enough, Soroka tore it again just walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park in 2021.
An athlete’s greatest ability in a lot of circumstances turns out to be their availability. Soroka’s injury woes have kept him sidelined and not a part of the Braves’ recent playoff success. He’s trying again for another comeback. Soroka confirmed on Tuesday that a hamstring issue is improving, which means he’s close to running and returning to the mound to throw.
The Braves can ease Soroka’s return by knowing their starting rotation of Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton is filled with experience and talent. A healthy Soroka would be the cherry on top of an already loaded staff.
Nothing will be handed to him, however. Soroka will contend for a rotational spot alongside Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder, two hurlers that have had their moments in the summer sun as Atlanta Braves pitchers.
The organization is in an enviable position with how stacked its pitching is expected to be this year. If Soroka can regain the form that made him a prize in the Braves’ minor league organization not too long ago, it would make a strong staff even stronger. Let’s just hope he can return to the diamond doing what he loves to do. Everyone wins with that scenario.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.