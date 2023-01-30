Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&