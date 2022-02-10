THOMASVILLE - The Colquitt County seventh-grade baseball team raised its record to 4-1 on Wednesday when it swept a doubleheader at Thomas County Central.
The young Packers used an 11-run sixth inning to take a 17-1 victory in Game 1.
Colquitt pounded out 15 hits, including three by Bowen DeRosso and two each by Carter Summerlin, Carter Penuel, Eli Johnson and Jackson Edwards.
Davis Wingate, James Horne, Judson Taylor and Hardin Reeves each had one it.
Both of Penuel's hits were doubles and he drove in three runs.
DeRosso, Johnson, Taylor and Edwards each drove in two runs.
Summerlin, Edwards, Johnson and DeRosso also had doubles.
DeRosso was the starting pitcher and he worked the first four innings, giving up no runs and two hits while striking out nine. He did not walk a batter.
Penuel pitched the final two innings. He did not give up a hit, but was charged with Thomas County Central's only run, which was unearned. He walked two and struck out two.
Colquitt scored three runs in the top of the third inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and take a 3-2 victory in a game shortened to three innings when the field lights were turned off.
Roberts, DeRosso, Brady Holloway and Wyatt Thompson had the Colquitt County hits, all of which were singles.
Roberts drove in one run and DeRosso drove in the two that gave the Packers the lead and, eventually, the win.
Roberts, Horne and Edwards each pitched one inning.
Horne struck out the side in the second inning, giving up two hits and an unearned run.
The seventh-graders will be off until Monday when they travel to meet Lee County West.
They will play next at Packer Park on Monday, Feb. 18, when Hahira visits.
