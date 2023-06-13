MOULTRIE – Kyle Black, who has been choreographing professionally for over 10 years all over the United States, came to Colquitt County High School from June 12-14 to teach the Lady Packer competition cheerleading squad the routine they will compete with during the 2023 season.
This year, the Lady Packers wanted a theme: a boxing match.
“That’s the biggest change to the routine from last year,” said Carissa McKinney, the squad's head coach. “The girls wanted a theme. I’ve known Kyle for a lot of years, and he always brings clarity and has ways to put a fresh take on things. Plus, the girls receive things better from him than from me sometimes. He is a fresh voice.”
For the 2023 season, Black is choreographing routines for 18 teams. One is in South Carolina, but the other 16 will all be competition for the Lady Packers.
“I base everything off the energy the team gives me. If the squad is giving me 110 percent and are eager then I will be too. I feed off the energy.”
When Black walks into a squad’s gym, he always comes unprepared, but in the best way possible.
“I always have zero plans because you never know what you’re going to be doing,” said Black. “When I first started choreography I would map out a plan and come in with a routine, but then things would get thrown off because one girl couldn’t do this skill or another would get stuck on one part. It’s much easier to adapt to the teams’ vibes and start based on their energy.”
Black described how when he comes to a camp the first day he will watch the warm-ups as if he were a fly on the wall.
“How a team warms up is so important,” said Black. “Do they have discipline, are they clean and do they have a warm-up system? How a team warms up shows what they will give you. And [Lady Packers] always have high energy.”
This season especially, the Lady Packers came ready to go.
“What Carissa and Grace have done in a short amount of time to get the kids where they are today is unreal,” said Black. “It speaks volumes, and is so refreshing to see, when coaches give the same energy percentage as their team.”
“We want it to be a big production this year,” said McKinney about the squad's goal for this season’s routine. “More skills, different skills. More stunts and tumbling. More advanced. More creative. Something new and exciting.”
As Black helped the Lady Packers create their boxing match routine, he really created a road map for them to follow throughout the year.
“I never give them something that is impossible,” said Black. “But, if I give something that can already be done, I’m not doing my job. It needs to be on the cusp of being able to do it, but must require work first.”
Over three days of changing counts, rearranging pieces of the program and practicing stunts the Lady Packer competitive cheerleading squad have their 2 minute and 30 second routine.
“It’s a lot of trial and error,” said Black. “Sometimes, I will get in there for them and do their passes for them to make sure the timing is right. If it’s not realistic for me, then it won’t be for them.”
The goal is to have the routine perfect by the end of the season for final judging.
“Everything in their routine this year they have already done, now it’s just more spicy,” said Black.
All that is left is to practice, practice, practice.
“I make sure to leave every camp knowing the girls learned something new,” said Black. “I want them all to feel accomplished and confident.”
