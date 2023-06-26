MOULTRIE – The U14 Moultrie Soccer Academy’s boys team won first place in their division last Saturday at the Sweet Feet 3V3 Tournament sponsored by The Sweet Feet South Georgia Soccer and Education Program and was held at The Boys and Girls Club Sports Complex in Valdosta.
At the end of the day the U14 boys team had a record of 3-0-1.
The following athletes comprised the U14 boys team: Michael Hernandez, Nemo Santiago, Hudson Champion, Trotter Tomlinson and Milam Merritt.
“There were 52 teams total across four age divisions,” said Dekle. “Our Moultrie Soccer Academy teams had a great day.”
The divisions were U8, U12, U14 and U16.
Colquitt County saw four teams compete in the tournament. In addition to the U14 boys, there was also a U14 girls, U12 girls and U12 boys team.
The U14 girls team consisted of Hayden Champion, Emily Garcis, Kayly Garcia and Maya Meza.
They finished with a record of 2-1-1 and tied for second place and then finished third place on a point differential tiebreaker.
Iris Crisostomo, Jazlyn Crisostomo, Isabella Gonzalez and Kate Hammock made up the U12 girls team, who finished second place after losing in the playoff final.
During pool play their record was 3-1.
The U12 boys - Stewart Grant, Brady Dekle, Dylan Roberts, Daniel Perez and Alex Rico-Esparza - finished with a 4-0 record, which was a first place tie.
During the differential tiebreaker they lost, which landed the U12 boys with a second place finish.
The Moultrie Soccer Academy was formed about two months ago in April through the Moultrie YMCA with Ross Dekle as head coach.
The academy is for rising 6-8 graders, and the program already has 42 athletes.
“Prior to the forming of the Moultrie Soccer Academy, soccer players who wanted to join a training academy or club soccer program after elementary school had to go out of town,” said Dekle. “ Not all parents can take the time to drive to Valdosta or Tifton. This gives kids the option to have a local place to play.”
Later this year, the Moultrie Soccer Academy will expand and form an official U14 boys and U14 girls traveling club teams.
The tryout dates have yet to be scheduled.
The Moultrie YMCA website and social media outlets will be where all new information is listed.
