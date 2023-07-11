MOULTRIE — Competition season is in full swing for Titans Swimming Academy.
TSA traveled to Tallahassee, Fla., June 30-July 2 for the ATAC Long Course Invitational, which is a USA Swimming sanctioned event. The invite included prelims and finals long-course meters competition. Clubs from Alabama, Georgia and Florida were in attendance at the three-day event which included age-group and senior level competition events.
Titans Swimming Academy had a 4th place finish for the men’s team and a 3rd place finish for the women’s team.
Several athletes had standout performances.
Erick Valega (14 years old) placed 1st in the 200-meter butterfly and 3rd in the 100-meter breaststroke. Tripp Peters (8) placed 1st in the 50-meter backstroke and 3rd in the 50 meter breaststroke.
Teammate Mark Carlson Niday (7) placed 3rd in the 50-meter freestyle. Evan Valega (8) placed 2nd in the 50-meter breaststroke.
Hannah Huante (16) placed 2nd in the 200-meter breaststroke, 3rd in the 400-meter IM and 3rd in the 100-meter breaststroke. Hannah Bryant (14) had a great showing with 3rd place finishes in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke.
Another notable performance was Gracie Strickland (12) who swam to a 3rd place finish in the finals of the girls senior 100-meter breaststroke. Senior athlete and Titans Swimming Academy coach Maggie Bishop placed 1st in the 400-meter IM.
The 3rd place girls team included: Masie Ford, Hannah Huante, Anna Claire Lasseter, Emily Lasseter, Reese Medders, Bella Readgan, Katherine Springman, Gracie Strickland, Hailey Strickland, Lily- Clair Tillman, and Sadie Wall.
The 4th place boys team included: Waylon Medders, Mark Carlson Niday, Tripp Peters, Maddoux Simmons, Erick Valega, Evan Valega, Jason Valega and Landon Wall.
“The ATAC meet is a big deal for our growing club," said head coach Jaime Huante. "We have been training these swimmers in a short course pool to prepare for the long course events. For some of them, it was the first time ever racing in a 50-meter pool… I couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and performance."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.