MOULTRIE — Titans Swimming Academy (TSA), earned a first place finish June 24 in the 2023 GRPA ABC District 3 swim meet. In addition, 35 Titans earned the opportunity to compete in the 2023 GRPA Class B Swim Meet to be hosted here in Moultrie July 14-15.
TSA, with Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, hosted the annual district meet. TSA competed against teams from the surrounding area to take the Class B District 3 title.
The youngest athletes to qualify to compete at the GRPA state meet are Hailey Strickland (age 8), Lydia Harden (8), Sadie Wall (6), Emily Lasseter (8), Mark Carlson Niday (seven), Tripp Peters (8), Landon Wall (8), Waylon Medders (8) and Henry Lancaster (8).
Lancaster placed 1st in all three individual events: 25-yard freestyle, 25-yard butterfly and 25-yard backstroke. Tripp Peters placed 2nd in the 25-yard backstroke, 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle and 3rd in the 25-yard butterfly.
Niday placed 2nd in the 50-yard freestyle, 4th in the 25-yard freestyle and 5th in the 25-yard butterfly, earning him a chance to swim at the GRPA state meet.
Also earning an individual event win is athlete Landon Wall, placing 1st in the 25-yard breaststroke.
The girls 8-and-under headed to state in the 50-yard freestyle are Hailey Strickland, Lydia Harden, and Sadie Wall. Harden and Strickland will also swim the 25-yard breaststroke at the state meet. Sadie Wall and Emily Lasseter will swim the 25-yard backstroke at the state meet.
For the girls and boys 9-10 age group events, Taylor Beth Bass (10) earned her opportunity to compete in the state meet with three 1st place finishes, in 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard breaststroke and 50-yard backstroke. Sam Lancaster (10) placed 1st in the 25-yard freestyle, 25-yard backstroke and 25 breaststroke.
Girls and boys 11-12 had a great showing.
In the girls 100-yard freestyle event TSA swept the top positions. Allie Mobely took first followed by MaryAlyse McCall, Reese Clifton and Reese Medders. Mobley also placed 1st in the 100 individual medley event. McCall placed 1st in the 50-yard backstroke.
Titan Zoie Anglin placed 2nd behind Mobley in the 100 IM, but took 1st in the 50-yard freestyle. Mobley placed 2nd and Gracie Strickland took 3rd. Strickland placed 1st in the 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard breaststroke events. Qualifying as an individual is Masie Ford with a 2nd place finish in the 50 backstroke.
For the boys 11-12 age group, Jaiden Howell placed 1st in 100-yard freestyle, 50 freestyle and 50 breaststroke. Jason Valega placed 1st in the 100 IM, 2nd in the 50 freestyle and 4th in the 100 freestyle. Also earning the opportunity to swim in individual events at the GRPA state meet are Maddoux Simmons and Jax Hart. Simmons placed 1st in the 50-yard butterfly.
In the 13-14 girls age group, Hannah Bryant (14) earned three 1st place finishes, in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 100 individual medley. Kenzy Germain earned a spot to swim the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 13-14 boys age group, Erick Valega placed 1st in the 50-yard butterfly and 100 IM events, and 2nd in the 100-yard freestyle. Jake Medders finished 1st in the 50-yard breaststroke, 2nd in the 100-yard freestyle and 3rd in the 100 IM. Nathaniel Clayton placed 2nd in the 50-yard breaststroke and 4th in the 50-yard butterfly, earning spots to swim at the state meet.
Individual 15-18 girls qualifiers are Hannah Huante with three 1st place finishes: 50-yard breaststroke, 100 individual medley and 50-yard butterfly, Katherine Springman was 1st in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 3rd in the 50-yard breaststroke, Alexa Maag, 2nd in the 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke and 3rd in the 100 freestyle, Lilly-Claire Tillman was 2nd in the 100 freestyle and 2nd in the 50-yard backstroke.
TSA relays headed to the GRPA state meet:
Girls 6-8 100-yard medley relay: Emily Lasseter, Lydia Harden, Hailey Strickland, Sadie Wall.
Boys 6-8 100-yard medley relay: Waylon Medders, Landon Wall, Evan Valega, MC Niday.
Mixed 10-and-under medley relay: Sam Lancaster, Taylor Beth Bass, Henry Lancaster, Tripp Peters.
Girls 12-and-under 200-yard medley relay: Allie Mobley, Gracie Strickland, Zoie Anglin, Reese Medders.
Boys 12-and-under 200-yard medley relay A: Jason Valega, Jaiden Howell, Maddoux Simmons, Jax Hart.
Girls 18-and-under 200-yard medley relay: Katherine Springman, Hannah Huante, Hannah Grace Bryant, Alexa Maag.
Girls 6-8 100-yard freestyle relay: Lydia Harden, Sadie Wall, Emily Lasseter, Lydia Harden, Hailey Strickland.
Boys 6-8 100-yard freestyle relay: Waylon Medders, Landon Wall, Tripp Peters, MC Niday.
Boys 12-and-under 200-yard medley relay A: Maddox Simmons, Henry Lancaster, Jason Valega, Jaiden Howell.
Mixed 12-and-under 200-yard freestyle relay A: Masie Ford, Jax Hart, MaryAlyse McCall, Reese Medders.
Girls 18-and-under 200-yard freestyle relay: Katherine Springman, Hannah Bryant, Lily Tillman, Hannah Huante.
Girls 18-and-under 200-yard freestyle relay: Taylynn Cook, Jayna Perry, Kenzy Germain, Alexa Maag.
Boys 18-and-under 200-yard freestyle relay: Erick Valega, Nathaniel Clayton, Jake Medders, Noah Harden.
Head coach and founder Jaime Huante was pleased with the outcome from the GRPA district meet.
“We were excited to support MCCRPA and our community,” said Huante. “We had a great showing and look forward to hosting the state meet here in Moultrie.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.