MOULTRIE – Moultrie-Colquitt County’s Parks and Recreation Authority’s Shaw Gym on 5th Ave NW was the location for the Ball 4 It All two-day basketball tournament sponsored by Trained 2 Go, which began on Saturday morning.
“The adults played on Saturday morning and again on Sunday for trophies, and the youth played a game on Saturday afternoon,” said Redd Smith, who organized the event.
The youth game was a standard basketball game between the Moultrie Wildcats and the Thomasville Seawolves.
For adults, all games were 3-on-3, including one alternate, with 15 minutes of play and reduced to half court.
“3-on-3 is much better,” said Xavier Johnson, Moultrie native. “You have to think because there is limited space. You really see how good you are.”
The games were also refereed by GHSA official refs and the scores recorded for bracket play.
“It feels good to come down and have the tournament,” said Kamarri Peterson, another native of Colquitt County. “There are more teams than I expected. It’s great for the community.”
Ten teams registered for the adult portion of the tournament: Tarheels, 3-Headed Mamba, Team Takeover, All or Nothing, Team Logo, Bust yo Brains, Team Jordan, Old Headz, Ballerz and USA.
“We provided the jerseys,” said Redd. “It was part of the entry fee.”
Each adult team had a fee of $75 while the youth played for free.
After a total of 20 games, the winners were determined and trophies given out.
The tournament’s runner-up was the team All or Nothing which was composed of Cory Goss, Raheen McClendon, Jt Lamar and Travis Harris.
Beating them for the victory were Alexander King, Trey Gosier, Charles Hayes, and Johnson on Team Logo.
McClendon also won the tournament’s most valuable player award.
In addition to those awards, two memorial awards were also presented by the family members.
The Deak Memorial Award was given to Johnson while the George Wallace Memorial was received by KT Wilson.
“I hope it continues,” said Johnson. “Since I was a kid this was always the gym I played in, and it’s very meaningful to play here. It feels good to still be able to play at a high level with these younger men I’ve watched grow up.”
Another native to the area, Mario Haynes agrees. “This is great for the community as a whole. As a kid I wanted to be here all the time.”
Though there is no current timeframe, the long term goal is to create an official adult basketball league to complement the youth league.
“Oh, for sure I am going to join the league,” said Haynes. “I’ve played in this gym since I was a kid.
Smith is coordinating with MCCPRA to sort out a schedule for the gym.
“We really want to thank the rec authority for letting us use the gym for this tournament,” said Smith. “It’s going to be the first of many.”
Planning has already begun for a 3 on 3 youth tournament in August.
