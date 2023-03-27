MOULTRIE, Ga. - Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) President Jim Glass has announced that Dr. Victor Burke will serve as Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA) of the college as of April 2023.
SRTC’s former VPAA Dr. Ron O’Meara has accepted the title of SRTC’s Vice President for Economic Development, a position previously held by the late Dennis Lee.
During a 27-year career with the Technical College System of Georgia, Dr. Burke served Savannah Technical College in numerous leadership positions. Those roles included Department Head of the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Technology programs; Division Chair of Criminal Justice, Basic Law Enforcement and Fire Science programs; Director of Public Safety; Vice President for Operations and Technology; and Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness.
Prior to his experience in higher education, Dr. Burke was Chief of Police for the Bloomingdale Police Department. Most recently, he served SRTC as Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness.
Dr. O’Meara has been with SRTC since 2018, but his career in higher education began at the University of Northern Iowa. There, he progressed to Assistant Director of Placement before becoming a tenured professor of Engineering Technology.
After leaving Iowa, he served in various leadership roles at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College including Vice President of Academic Affairs, Vice President of Institutional Research and Strategic Initiatives, and Vice President of Economic Development. Prior to his term as VPAA, Dr. O’Meara saw SRTC’s Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness.
“We are fortunate to have a deep leadership bench here at SRTC,” said President Glass. “Dr. Burke will bring tremendous knowledge and experience to the VPAA position. He will be a great asset to our leadership team and a huge supporter of faculty and students. Likewise, Dr. O’Meara’s extensive experience in higher education is an asset to this college and the communities that we serve. He will be a strong leader for our Economic Development team and a committed partner to our business and industry friends.”
