THOMASVILLE — Thomas University was ranked No. 1 on the 30 Top Hidden Gems Colleges in Georgia list by Online School Guide, a resource for online education.
The ranking was based on small schools in Georgia with excellent academic reputations, the cost of attendance and the number of online offerings, according to a press release from the university. Georgia has more than 30 private colleges and universities including some of the nation’s top historically black institutions and some of the best private universities in the country.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as the No. 1 Hidden Gem College in Georgia. Over the last several years, we have worked very hard to expand online offerings in order to provide more students with the personalized, relevant and affordable education for which Thomas University is known.” stated Susan Backofen, vice president for enrollment.
TU has a student to faculty ratio of 13:1, the college said. The student body represents 40 states and 25 countries.
"Thomas University provides an affordable education online and at its main campus in Thomasville, offering over 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, education, social services, and health sciences," the press release said. "Tuition discounts are available to corporate partners, active-duty military and their dependents, National Guard, Reserve, Department of Defense and Veterans Administration personnel."
