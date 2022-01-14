Hamilton BBQ

From left are Judd Collins, Addi Kinard, Weston Summerlin, Judd Summerlin, Cooper Edwards, Devan Powers, Lara Collins, and Kolby Powers.

 Hamilton Elementary School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Hamilton Elementary School’s annual BBQ will look a little different this year. 

Brunswick stew will be sold for $8 a quart or $30 a gallon (divided up as four quart containers). The stew can be frozen in the containers. Pick up will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Colquitt County Canning Plant. 

Tickets can be purchased by calling the school (229) 941-5594. 

From left are Judd Collins, Addi Kinard, Weston Summerlin, Judd Summerlin, Cooper Edwards, Devan Powers, Lara Collins, and Kolby Powers.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you