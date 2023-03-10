MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has made small strides in its search for a missing juvenile.
“There is activity to make us believe that she is not in imminent danger,” sheriff's Investigator Will Pierce said in an interview Friday.
The CCSO took to Facebook Tuesday evening requesting the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Carlliyha Esther.
She was last known to be in the Colquitt County area around Ga. Highway 37 West about three miles from town Monday night.
“We ask for anyone that has had any contact or any close relationship with the juvenile to please come forward with any information,” Pierce said by phone Wednesday.
It is unknown if she left in a vehicle or on foot, according to the post. Her hair is possibly in cornrow braids under a short straight wig and she might be wearing a yellow shirt.
Esther is now being classified as a missing runaway, Pierce said. There has been recent activity on her social media as of Thursday, but investigators are still seeking a breakthrough on her exact location.
If you have information please contact 9-1-1 or the CCSO and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430.
