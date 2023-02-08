Update: The posted version adds information received by the Georgia Dept. of Public Safety Public Information Office.
CROSLAND, Ga. — A log truck overturned on Highway 319 in Crosland Tuesday afternoon.
A Moultrie Observer employee on the scene reported traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety Public Information Office told The Observer Wednesday morning the roadway was closed for approximately four hours.
The PIO said the log truck overturned at about 1:10 p.m. spilling logs across all lanes on Highway 319.
Two Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers responded to the scene along with EMS and the local fire department. Both worked to contain diesel fuel on the roadway that spilled from the commercial motor vehicle fuel tanks before it could drain into a nearby waterway, the PIO said by email.
In a text to The Observer just before 4 p.m., a Moultrie Observer employee said she saw both an ambulance and a helicopter at the scene.
The PIO did not mention any injuries related to the accident, but Sheriff Rod Howell told The Observer that the driver of the truck was out of the vehicle and walking around when deputies arrived.
