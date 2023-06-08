Phi Kappa Phi
Hannah Welsh
BATON ROUGE, La. —- Hannah Welsh of Hartsfield, Georgia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Welsh was initiated at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Welsh is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.
The Citadel
Neal Aldavera
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Neal Aldavera of Sale City, Georgia, earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The Citadel
Almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees during the commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. Aldavera graduated during The Citadel Graduate College's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Graduates accepted their diploma from President of The Citadel Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.
Georgia Southern
President’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,100 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the President's List include:
• Ragan Harden of Doerun.
• Aaron Long of Moultrie.
• Gabrielle Smith of Moultrie.
• Casey Stocker of Pavo.
Dean’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the Dean's List include:
• Emmanuel Basilio of Moultrie.
• Zachary Braun of Hartsfield.
• Samaya Bridges of Moultrie.
• Brandi Bunn of Norman Park.
• Jabari Greene of Moultrie.
• Victoria Grim of Meigs.
• Jason Jacobs of Moultrie.
• Lauren Perkins of Moultrie.
• Emily Siddell of Coolidge.
• Jaylee Williams of Moultrie.
