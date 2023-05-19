Piedmont University
Dean’s List
DEMOREST, Ga. — Margaret Bishop of Moultrie, Ga., was among Piedmont University students who earned a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester.
President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently recognized students for being named to the Winter 2023 President's List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Two of the students who have Colquitt County ties are Michael Bracht of Moultrie and Kevin Marchant of Leesburg.
Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Doris Green of Moultrie has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2023 Dean's List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
University of North Georgia
Graduates
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For the spring 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates. About 1,200 graduates participated in the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Among them were:
• Richard Fulghum of Moultrie graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Kaitlyn Mitchell of Pavo graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Caitlin West of Coolidge graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Health & Fitness.
• Jordan Yates of Moultrie graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Exercise Science.
President’s List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2023 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Moultrie-area honorees included:
• Jordan Yates of Moultrie on the President's Honor Roll.
• Brittany Beckwith of Ochlocknee on the President's Honor Roll.
• Marcus Smith of Ochlocknee on the President's Honor Roll.
Dean’s List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2023.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Moultrie-area honorees included:
• Ella Mathis of Moultrie.
• Kaitlyn Mitchell of Pavo.
University of Florida
Graduate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Faith Hall Johnston of Moultrie graduated May 9 from the University of Florida’s College of Public Health and Health Professions with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
