MOULTRIE - Colquitt County baseball coach Brandon Brock decided to let Jar’dae Williams serve as the designated hitter for starting pitcher Cameron Summerlin on Friday in the Packers non-Region 1-7A game against Lee County at Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
And all the big junior did was hit a grand slam homer in the third inning as the Packers downed the Trojans 5-1.
Williams said after the game it was the only home run he has ever hit. It was his first extra-base hit of the season.
And it was a no-doubter.
Lee County starter Dallas Nesbit retired the first two Packers in the third before Cam Cook singled to left and Cole Whatley followed with a line-drive base hit to center.
The Trojans appeared to be out of the inning when Nisbet got Mason Moore to ground to second.
But the infielder did not handle the ball cleanly and the Packers had loaded the bases.
On a 3-1 count, Williams turned on a high Nisbet fast ball and sent it far over the fence in right, giving the Packers a 4-1 lead that Summerlin, who went the first four innings, and reliever Bryce Monk protected flawlessly.
“I guess I picked the right time to let Jar’Dae swing,” Brock said with a grin after the game.
It was the first Colquitt County grand slam at home since March 8, 2011, when, after fouling off four straight pitches, Payne Newsome sent a Ryan Whilden pitch over the left-center field fence with the bases loaded to give the Packers a 7-4 fifth-inning lead over Valdosta in the two teams’ Region 1-AAAAA opener.
The Packers held on for a 7-6 win. The other Colquitt County runs that evening came on a three-run homer by Zac Goodno.
On Friday, the Packers and Trojans threw their top pitchers and the game was well-played in an hour and 45 minutes.
The Packers got eight hits off Nesbit, who went the distance.
The other Colquitt County run also came with two out, when Cole Whatley and Moore cracked back-to-back doubles in the fifth.
Summerlin was efficient, needing just 60 pitches, including 43 strikes, to navigate his four innings.
He retired six of the first seven batters he faced and the only run he surrendered was unearned.
He gave up three singles, one of which failed to leave the infield, and struck out six. He did not walk a batter in raising his record to 2-3 and lowering his ERA to 3.78.
Monk retired the Trojans in order in the fifth and seventh, but gave up two singles and a walk before exiting the sixth unscathed.
His three scoreless innings lowered his ERA to 1.98.
Monk’s walk was the only base on balls the two right-handers issued.
“It helps when you don’t allow those free passes,” Brock said.
Williams, who also had an infield hit in the second inning, had two hits, as did Cook and Cole Whatley. Cook raised his average to .441.
Hayes Lightsey and Moore had the other hits.
Brock was pleased that his team was able to get a win and split its series with Lee County, where he once served as head coach. The Trojans beat the Packers 5-1 on March 16 in Leesburg.
“Lee County is pretty good, now,” Brock said of the 12-8 Trojans. “They’ve beat some pretty good teams.”
The 10-9 Packers will take a break from practice until Monday when they will begin to prepare for next Wednesday’s Senior Night game against Bainbridge.
The seniors who will be honored before the game will be Davis Dalton, Abe Daniels, Hayden Moore, Hayes Lightsey, Chasyn Miley, Bryce Monk, Cameron Summerlin, Cannon Whatley and Cole Whatley.
